3 injured in Toronto's shooting
Three people have suffered injuries in shooting in North York on Saturday [local time], Toronto police said.
Three people have suffered injuries in shooting in North York on Saturday [local time], Toronto police said. The incident took place at around 7 pm in Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive.
Two victims were rushed to a trauma centre. The third victim was taken to a local hospital. No suspect information has been released. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Toronto