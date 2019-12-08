Rouhani says Iran budget set to resist U.S. sanctions by curbing oil dependence
President Hassan Rouhani presented a draft state budget to parliament on Sunday, saying it was designed to resist U.S. sanctions by limiting dependence on oil exports, which Washington has targeted.
"This is a budget to resist sanctions...with the least possible dependence on oil," Rouhani told parliament, according to state television.
