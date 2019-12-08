Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pepe and protest pig: Internet memes come to life at Hong Kong rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:08 IST
Pepe and protest pig: Internet memes come to life at Hong Kong rally
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Among the sea of faces on Hong Kong's streets on Sunday were more than one hundred people wearing quirky over-sized animal masks -- a band of activists bringing popular protest internet memes to life. Hong Kong's democracy movement is largely leaderless and organized online.

LIHKG, a local Reddit-like web forum that serves as a virtual command center for the movement, is filled with memes and a host of animal cartoon characters that have been embraced by activists. The most popular is a cute pig and a Shiba Inu dog, who often appear dressed in the movement's ubiquitous yellow tradesman helmets.

The other is Pepe the Frog, who carries none of the far-right baggage he does in the West, used by Hong Kong protesters as an irreverent symbol of their dissatisfaction with Beijing's rule. On Sunday a group of activists joined the crowds wearing colorful Pepe, pig and Shiba masks made out of fiberglass, their wobbly heads in stark relief against a vast forest of umbrellas as the crowds marched.

The stunt was the brainchild of Simon Lau, a former government advisor who has since founded the pro-democracy online radio station Sing Jai. "There is a story of Hong Kong people's suffering behind every helmet," Lau told AFP, adding 117 masks had been made in the last ten days.

"But in the face of police brutality and tyranny, we want Hong Kong people to carry on with humor, confidence and positive thinking," he added. Rony Wong, a surveyor in his thirties, was wearing a Pepe mask with a nurse's hat on top and said he chose the design because he wanted to thank medical professionals who have been helping those wounded in the protests, often in underground clinics.

"I believe the medical sector is with the Hong Kong people," he told AFP. A furniture shop worker who only gave his surname, Mok, was wearing a black Pepe helmet with "1984" on one eye and the Chinese Communist Party symbol on the other.

"1984 was the year when the joint declaration was signed," he said, referring to the treaty between Britain and China that paved the way for Hong Kong's handover and guaranteed the city would maintain freedoms unseen on the mainland for at least fifty years. Hong Kong's protests are fuelled by years of growing fears that authoritarian China is stamping out those liberties.

Sirius Tam, a 21-year-old university student, was wearing a Pepe mask with a bag of "Life Bread" sticking out of the mouth. The local bakery brand has also become a symbol for protesters after a police officer was filmed boasting that he and his colleagues could go and eat hotpot across the border in Shenzhen while protesters would have to make do with the simple bread.

"What has been stirred up in society the past few months won't simply fade away if the government refuses to solve the problem of systematic injustice," he told AFP. He said protesters like him feared that if they stop hitting the streets, Beijing will only clamp down harder on the city's remaining freedoms.

"Then what change will we have achieved?" he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019