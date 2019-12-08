REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT

Thousands of black-clad protesters from all walks of life thronged the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a sign of broad support for anti-government demonstrations that have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for six months.

US-BRITAIN-ELECTION 'Nervous' PM Johnson promises Brexit and less immigration ahead of election

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was nervous about his narrowing lead in opinion polls ahead of Thursday’s election but pledged to deliver a “transformative” Brexit on Jan. 31 that would allow lower immigration. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Democrats huddle to draft impeachment charges against Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives met on Saturday to prepare for what could be the final week of their months-old impeachment inquiry that has imperiled Donald Trump’s presidency. US-USA-ELECTION-BUTTIGIEG

Buttigieg pledges billions to curb education disparities DETROIT (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg vowed on Saturday to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to improve public education if elected, with a plan that boosts funds for “underserved children” and expands early childhood learning.

BUSINESS US-CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE

China November exports fall, but import growth hints of recovering demand BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring persistent pressures on manufacturers from the Sino-U.S. war but growth in imports may be a sign that Beijing’s stimulus steps are helping to stoke demand.

US-NISSAN-FINE Japan's markets watchdog likely to recommend $22 million fine against Nissan: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s markets watchdog will likely recommend soon that the financial regulator fine Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) about 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) over false reporting on its financial statement, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday. ENTERTAINMENT

US-ITALY-LASCALA 'Tosca' with a touch of cinema enthrals Milan's La Scala at opening night

MILAN (Reuters) - “Tosca”, Giacomo Puccini’s opera about a diva prepared to do anything for love, was given a cinematic flavor as it opened La Scala’s season for the first time, winning a 16-minute ovation and a stage strewn with flowers from the audience on Saturday. US-PELOTON-ADVERTISEMENT

Peloton 'wife' pops up in new advertisement NEW YORK (Reuters) - The actress who appeared in a widely criticized Christmas advertisement for exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc has a new role selling gin for actor Ryan Reynolds.

SPORTS US-BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA

Boxing: Joshua takes revenge on Ruiz in Saudi Arabia rematch DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Britain’s Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June.

US-GOLF-PRESIDENTS Woods to ignite Presidents Cup as U.S. look to extend reign

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A biennial tournament that has struggled for relevance under a heavy weight of American supremacy will roar back into life when Tiger Woods returns to the Presidents Cup as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne this week. POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-REPSOL Indigenous leaders and climate activists protest at headquarters of Spanish oil company Repsol

Indigenous leaders and activists from climate group 350.org protest at the headquarters of Spanish oil company in Repsol in Madrid during U.N. climate negotiations. 8 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL-SURVATION ITV television expected to publish Survation poll for UK election

ITV television is expected to publish a latest poll by Survation ahead of the UK election on Dec. 12. 9 Dec 19:01 ET / 00:01 GMT

CHINA-XINJIANG/ (PIX) (TV) Rare news conference held by China's Xinjiang officials

A rare news conference is held by Chinese officials from Xinjiang Province to speak about allegations of a crackdown on Uighur Muslims. Shohrat Zakir, deputy secretary of the Communist Party committee for China's Xinjiang, will speak to the press in Beijing about the region's stability and development issues. Hu Hairong, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Xinjiang committee, among others, will also be present.

9 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT-BANGLADESH (TV)

Rohingya refugees at Bangladesh camps react to Aung San Suu Kyi contesting genocide case at international court Rohingya refugees, who have been taking shelter at makeshift camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar for over two years, react to Aung San Suu Kyi's decision to appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority.

9 Dec BRITAIN-ELECTION/NIRELAND

Northern Irish nationalists eye historic gain as Brexit sends DUP reeling In the British region of Northern Ireland, next week's general election is about more than just Brexit: Irish nationalists hope it could mark another step on the road to a historic unification with the Republic of Ireland.

9 Dec UN-COLOMBIA/

Interview with UNDP on inequality report We’ll speak to the United Nations Development Program’s Achim Stainer about the organization’s latest report on growing inequality in developing countries.

9 Dec USA-ELECTION/NEVADA

Democratic presidential candidates woo powerful Nevada union Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who has struggled to persuade union members that her Medicare for All plan will not harm their hard-fought health care benefits, will take questions from casino employees at a town hall in Las Vegas Monday night.

The 60,000-member Culinary Workers local, which like many large unions boasts a glittering health care facility funded under its contract with casino owners, will also hold town halls Tuesday with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Wednesday with former Vice President Joe Biden. 9 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-FINANCE Finance ministers pledge climate action at U.N. talks in Madrid

Finance ministers from around the world hold a first-of-its-kind meeting at U.N. climate talks in Paris to pledge action to tackle the climate crisis. 9 Dec

LEBANON-PROTESTS/FUEL Lebanon's energy ministry to unseal bids in 95 octane gasoline tender

Lebanon's energy ministry will unseal bids in a tender for the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of 95 octane gasoline. 9 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-HEALTHCARE/HEMATOLOGY

American Society of Hematology The American Society of Hematology holds its annual conference, at which companies release their latest data on their developing treatments for blood diseases such as sickle cell anemia and lymphoma.

9 Dec EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed crop estimates 9 Dec

AUCTION-DIANA/DRESSES (TV) Princess Diana's dresses up for auction

An ink-blue velvet gown worn by Diana when she danced with actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985 is one of the key lots up for sale in London. 9 Dec

SAUDI-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Arabia releases 2020 state budget

Saudi Arabia's government releases 2020 state budget. 9 Dec

UKRAINE-RUSSIA/COURT Ukraine seeks chance to challenge debt to Russia in British court

Ukraine will ask the British Supreme Court not to force it to pay billions of dollars in debt to Russia without a trial that would determine whether Kiev was forced to borrow the money under duress. 9 Dec

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-REACTIONS (TV)

Reactions from Russia after WADA rules on status of RUSADA Reactions from Russian officials and sportspeople after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will make a decision on the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow. 9 Dec

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 9 Dec

SPORT-DOPING/RUSADA (TV) Russian anti-doping agency reacts after WADA rules on its status

The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus holds a news conference after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee makes a decision on its status. 9 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE NIGER-BOKOHARAM/ (PIX) (TV)

Niger training camp gives hope Boko Haram fighters will lay down arms The first wave of some 200 reformed Boko Haram fighters from Niger was due to leave a training centre in Diffa on Saturday after learning new skills to prepare them for employment and pull them away from the Islamist insurgent group.

9 Dec SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV) Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25) World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country.

9 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)