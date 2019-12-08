Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unrelenting transport chaos as French strike bites

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:09 IST
Unrelenting transport chaos as French strike bites
Representative Image

Public transport in France was crippled for a fourth day Sunday as the government prepared to respond to anger over pension reforms that brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets as workers embarked on open-ended protest. President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and senior cabinet ministers are scheduled to hold a "working meeting" late Sunday to discuss a government project which the country's powerful labor unions claim will force many to work longer for a smaller retirement payout.

The strikes, which began Thursday over plans for a single, points-based pension scheme, recalled the winter of 1995 when three weeks of stoppages forced a social policy U-turn by the then-government. Macron's move to modernize France's retirement system is part of an election pledge to put the country on a solid financial footing -- a mission that calls for painful changes in a country where many people have seen their spending power decline.

The biggest labor unrest in years comes as France's economy is already dented by more than a year of weekly anti-government protests by "yellow vest" activists, and with Macron's popularity falling. The mass strike closed schools Thursday and hobbled commuters in Paris and its suburbs as well as other major cities through the weekend.

Many opted to take days off or to work from home, but thousands had no choice but to squeeze into perilously overfull suburban trains and metros whose numbers were slashed to a minimum. Regional and international trains, including the Thalys and Eurostar, were also badly affected and many flights were canceled on the first days of the strike.

Many tourists were left disappointed too, with the world-famous Louvre closing some rooms, and the Paris Opera and other theatres in the capital canceling performances. The chaos was set to continue on Monday, with the three main rail unions calling for the action to be stepped up ahead of another general strike and mass protests called for Tuesday.

"In the coming days, we recommend avoiding public transport," said the website of the RATP public train, tram, bus, and metro company on which some 10 million passengers in the larger Paris area rely daily to get to work. Ten out of the RATP's 16 metro lines will be offline, four will offer limited service, and the only two driverless metros will run as usual but with a "risk of congestion" during peak hours.

Inter-city rail operator SNCF cautioned of potentially "dangerous" overcrowding. Philippe vowed to the Sunday newspaper Journal du Dimanche he was "determined" to pursue the reform -- which will see 42 pension plans merged into one.

"If we do not make a far-reaching, serious and progressive reform today, someone else will do a really brutal one tomorrow," said the head of government. But the leader of the hardline CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told the paper: "We will keep up until the withdrawal" of the reform plan, which he said contained "nothing good".

Under pressure, the government held talks with union representatives over the weekend, ahead of Sunday evening's emergency meeting. Jean-Paul Delevoye, who Macron appointed to lead the pension reform project, is set to unveil the outcome of his months-long consultations on Monday, followed by Philippe announcing the final details of the proposed reform plan on Wednesday.

Delevoye has already angered unions by suggesting canceling the more advantageous pensions enjoyed by some professions including public transport and utility workers, sailors, notaries, and even Paris Opera workers. The proposals have brought thousands out on the streets in recent months, including train drivers, pilots, lawyers, doctors, and police.

At least 800,000 took part in countrywide rallies Thursday, one of the biggest demonstrations of union strength in nearly a decade. And on Saturday, some 23,500 people including "yellow vest" protesters marched against unemployment and waning spending power.

Philippe insisted the reform will "provide extremely positive outcomes for many people who are suffering injustices in the current system", including women and farmers. Businesses, however, feared for their bottom line with empty beds in many hotels and shopping hit by the transport stoppage on a key weekend in the run-up to Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Paika rebellion memorial to inspire future generations: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a memorial to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion against the British rule, contending that the cenotaph in Odishas Khurda district would be a source of inspiration for ...

Centre planning police memorials in various districts:Minister

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said memorials of police personnel died in the line of duty will be set up in various districts to instill the spirit of patriotism among people. He also lamented wrong portrayal of the police throug...

Gang involved in impersonating aspirants of CTET busted

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad, officials said. Two of the gang members...

Belarus seeks $70 mln in compensation over Russian tainted oil - Belta

Belarus is seeking about 70 million in compensation because of disruption inflows in a pipeline on its territory caused by contaminated Russian oil, state news agency Belta reported on Sunday.Vladimir Semashko, the Belarus ambassador to Mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019