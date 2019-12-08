Left Menu
Development News Edition

Graffiti supporting London Bridge terrorist appears near his UK home

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:21 IST
Graffiti supporting London Bridge terrorist appears near his UK home
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Graffiti supporting the UK-born Pakistani-origin man behind the London Bridge terrorist attack last month has been discovered in his home city of Stoke-on-Trent in central England, according to a media report. 'The Sunday Times' said it discovered the graffiti reading "Usman Khan Call 4 Justice" last week as part of an investigation into the killer's background and movements.

Khan was shot dead by police officers after he went on a knife rampage on November 29, killing two people. The 28-year-old is thought to be one of six children — five brothers and a sister — raised by their taxi driver father Taj and his wife Parveen. Khan, whose body was reportedly secretly flown back to his family's ancestral village of Kajlani in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) this weekend, grew up in the Cobridge area of Stoke-on-Trent where one of his siblings still lives.

"I condemn their actions," Mohammed Pervez, leader of Stoke's Labour Party group in the area, told the newspaper. "The graffiti will be offensive to the family of Usman Khan and to the wider community," he said.

Last week, Khan's relatives issued a statement denouncing his attack and expressing condolences to the victims' families. Tagged with the letters "COB", the graffiti is believed to refer to a local gang calling themselves the Cobridge Boys. The rundown area is home to a large Pakistani community that moved to Stoke in the late 1950s and 1960s to work in the Potteries' ceramics factories.

Khan was arrested with two others from Stoke as part of a nine-member Al Qaeda plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange and plans to set up a terrorist training factory in the garb of a madrassa on land owned by Khan's family in PoK. He was jailed indefinitely for public protection in 2012, but this was replaced by a 16-year sentence on appeal. It meant he was freed in December 2018 after serving half his sentence and went on to stage the terror attack last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Gang involved in impersonating aspirants of CTET busted

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad, officials said. Two of the gang members...

Belarus seeks $70 mln in compensation over Russian tainted oil - Belta

Belarus is seeking about 70 million in compensation because of disruption inflows in a pipeline on its territory caused by contaminated Russian oil, state news agency Belta reported on Sunday.Vladimir Semashko, the Belarus ambassador to Mos...

PM accords highest priority to northeast states, J-K, Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords highest priority to the northeastern states and the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Sunday. At a high-level meeting between th...

Delhi fireman saves 11 people, hailed as hero

Rajesh Shukla was hailed as a hero on Sunday after the firefighter pulled 11 people out of a multi-storey building in north Delhi amid a blaze on Sunday. Racing past smoke-filled corridors, the Delhi Fire Service personnel said he entered t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019