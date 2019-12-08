Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists to sue Nepal govt, authorities for failing to stop animal sacrifice at Gadhimai festival

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:54 IST
Activists to sue Nepal govt, authorities for failing to stop animal sacrifice at Gadhimai festival
Representative Image

The Federation of Animal Welfare Nepal (FAWN) will sue the Nepal government and Maha Gadhimai Municipality Mayor in the country's Supreme Court for not stopping the mass sacrifice of animals in the five-yearly Gadhimai Festival despite their commitment to discourage such acts. At least 4,000 buffaloes, 50 percent of which were brought from neighboring India, were sacrificed at the Gadhimai temple in south Nepal's Bara district this year as part of the Gadhimai Festival, believed to be the world's biggest animal sacrifice at one place.

Tens of thousands of people had poured in from different parts of Nepal and India to take part in the month-long festival, which had December 3 and 4 as the main sacrifice days. Around 70 percent of the pilgrims at the festival come from neighboring India as authorities in the country do not allow such acts of animal sacrifice there.

In August 2016, the Nepal Supreme Court, in response to a petition filed against the slaughter, had issued an order to the government to stop animal sacrifices at Gadhimai fair. However, this year the temple authorities only banned the sacrifice of pigeons in a symbolic show of respect to the apex court's verdict.

Chairperson of FAWN Sneha Shrestha said the central and local governments did nothing to discourage or stop the animal sacrifice, which is "based on blind faith at the temple", despite the Supreme Court's verdict. Other than the Nepal government and Maha Gadhimai Municipality Mayor, Shrestha said Gadhimai Festival Main Committee members and office bearers and the local administration would be sued.

Besides, 4,000 buffaloes around 20,000 goats and chickens were also sacrificed during the festival this year. The local administration and the police did nothing to discourage those coming to the temple for animal sacrifice, she alleged.

The police even provided security to 200 unlicensed butchers who were slaughtering animals and birds at the temple, she told journalists on Sunday during the post-Gadhimai festival press briefing in Kathmandu. The government did nothing to quarantine the animals brought from across the border despite assurances to do so, she said.

More than 200 buffalos were buried after they died of diseases, she said. The animal sacrifice went ahead despite our month-long continuous efforts to stop the bloody ritual, she said.

However, the number of sacrifices fell from 5,000 to 4,000, she added. Our volunteers deployed in the Nepal-India border intercepted and sent back about 2,000 buffaloes to India, which were being sent for slaughter, she claimed.

The FAWN has been campaigning to stop the five-yearly mass animal sacrificing festival in Gadhimai for over two years now with the slogan "Bloodless Gadhimai." "Sacrifice blind faith, not animals" is another slogan used by the federation.

The FAWN's "Bloodless Gadhimai" campaign is supported by the Humane Society International. The FAWN had partnered with different local bodies on the ground to implement the campaign activities, including patrolling the Nepal-India border to control animal movement and coordinate with the Department of Livestock Services, Maha Gadhimai Municipality, Festival Management Main Committee and District Administration Office of Bara.

The mass sacrifice at Gadhimai Temple is said to be the cruellest form of animal slaughtering in public religious places, according to the International Organisation for Animal Protection (IOAP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasnt decided whether hell have offseason surgery to fix his lingering groin injury, he told ESPNs Josina Anderson. There is no decision on surgery yet, Beckham texted to Anderson on Sunday.He was...

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged ra...

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019