Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calls for halt to Saudi military training in US after attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 00:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 00:01 IST
Calls for halt to Saudi military training in US after attack
Image Credit: Flickr

Key lawmakers called Sunday for a halt to a Saudi military training program after a shooting rampage at a US naval base in which a Saudi officer killed three American sailors. US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said he has ordered a review of vetting procedures while defending the training program that brought Mohammed Alshamrani to Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida.

Alshamrani, a 21-year-old second lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, opened fire in a classroom at the base on Friday, killing the three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police. The FBI said Sunday the shooting was being investigated with the "presumption" it was an act of terrorism, but that authorities had yet to make a final determination.

Alshamrani was reported to have posted a manifesto on Twitter before the shooting denouncing America as "a nation of evil." "We need to suspend the program until we investigate," Senator Lindsey Graham, an influential Republican on national security issues, said on Fox News. "I like allies. Saudi Arabia's an ally, but there's something really bad here fundamentally. We need to slow this program down and reevaluate," he said.

US media reported that six Saudi nationals also assigned to the base have been questioned and that Alshamrani had shown videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack. In a pre-taped interview that aired on Fox News Sunday, Esper confirmed that several Saudis have been detained, including "one or two" who filmed the shooting on their cellphones.

He said it was unclear if they began filming before the shooting began or after it started. The attack has struck a live nerve in the United States with its echoes of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in which Saudi citizens accounted for 15 of the 19 hijackers that flew airliners into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the closest US allies in the Middle East, and US President Donald Trump has cultivated its controversial de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican whose Florida district includes the Pensacola base, warned the shooting "has to inform on our ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia." Speaking on ABC's "This Week," he called for the military training program to be halted "until we are absolutely confident in our vetting program." He said he told the Saudi ambassador "as clearly as I possibly could that we want no interference from the kingdom as it relates to Saudis that we have.

"And if there are Saudis that we do not have that may have been involved in any way in the planning, inspiration, financing or execution of this, that we expect Saudi intelligence to work with our government to find the people accountable and hold them responsible." "And I was given every assurance from the ambassador that that would occur," he said. Democrats questioned the broader security relationship under the Saudi crown prince, citing Riyadh's role in the brutal war in Yemen and the 2018 assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post.

Saudi Arabia has yet to account for Khashoggi's murder at its Istanbul embassy, said Representative Zoe Loghren. "So yes, there are a lot of questions about Saudi Arabia," she said on ABC. "This is a relationship that has serious problems," said Cory Booker, a senator, and presidential candidate.

"And the fact that this president seems, in a very transactional way, doubling down on the relationship, and telling us it's because of just financial interests, is unacceptable." Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said it was too early to say the shooting was an act of terrorism but that Congress would press for a full investigation by the Saudis. "And I wish the president of the United States, rather than trying to speak for the Saudi government, where pressing the Saudi government for answers," he added on CBS's "Face the Nation." Saudi Arabia's King Salman has denounced the shooting as a "heinous crime" and said the gunman "does not represent the Saudi people." Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king's younger son, and the deputy defense minister offered his "sincerest condolences" to the victims' families.

"I was trained in a US military base, and we used that valuable training to fight side by side with our American allies against terrorism and other threats," Prince Khalid added on Twitter. Trump said King Salman and the crown prince would "help out the families vary greatly," without specifying how.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

IMF and Ukraine reach tentative $5.5 bn aid deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bucs WR Evans exits with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans left Sundays game against the Indianapolis Colts with an injured hamstring and will not return. Evans hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in the first quarter but hurt himself on the pla...

UPDATE 2-Saudi is lone suspect in Florida naval base rampage; fellow Saudis cooperating

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday. But they have yet...

'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at 85

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who brought Big Bird to life on the iconic childrens show Sesame Street for half a century, died on Sunday at the age of 85. Spinney died at home in Connecticut after living with the movement disorder dystonia for ...

Soccer-Bahrain stun Saudi Arabia to lift Gulf Cup title

Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.Mohamed Al-Rumaihi netted the second-half winner for Bahrain to end their 49-year wait for a maiden Gulf Cup title. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019