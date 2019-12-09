Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Saudi is lone suspect in Florida naval base rampage; fellow Saudis cooperating

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 01:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Saudi is lone suspect in Florida naval base rampage; fellow Saudis cooperating
Image Credit: Flickr

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday. But they have yet to determine a motive for the rampage, even though fellow Saudi students at the base who were close to the shooter are cooperating with investigators, said Rachel Rojas, special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville office and lead investigator on the case.

Rojas said the FBI was working, as it does in most mass shootings, on the presumption that it was an act of terrorism, but she stressed that it was large to allow investigators to use special tools afforded to them in terrorism cases. "We are looking very hard at uncovering his motive and I would ask for patience so we can get this right," she said, adding that 80 FBI special agents, 100 support staff and scores of other investigators from the Navy and multiple federal agencies were working the case.

The FBI identified the shooter as Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21. Rojas said the pistol he used - a Glock 9mm handgun that can be paired with a magazine holding 33 rounds - was legally purchased by the shooter somewhere in Florida. According to U.S. regulations, it is legal for a foreigner in the United States on a nonimmigrant visa to buy a gun if certain conditions are met - including if they simply have a hunting license.

Alshamrani was on the base as part of a U.S. Navy training program designed to foster links with foreign allies. His fellow Saudi students were speaking directly to American investigators and were restricted to the base on order of the Saudi military, Rojas said.

"I thank the kingdom for their pledge of full and complete cooperation," she added. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were "devastated" by what took place and pledged help families of the victims.

But members of Congress representing Florida have blasted the U.S. government for not already labeling the shooting as a terrorist attack and have demanded more details about what the Saudi government is doing to help the investigation and prevent future violence by members of its military. The attack comes as the Trump administration has maintained warm ties with Riyadh amid Saudi involvement in the war in Yemen, high tensions with Middle East rival Iran, and continued political fallout from the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

A group that tracks online extremism has said Alshamrani appeared to have posted criticism of U.S. wars in predominantly Muslim countries and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on Twitter hours before the shooting spree. In English, he also wrote that he hated the American people for "committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity," and he criticized Washington's support for Israel, according to an analysis by the SITE Intelligence Group.

Reuters has not verified the authenticity of the account, @M&MD_SHAMRANI, which was suspended by Twitter on Friday. Alshamrani was one of about 200 foreigners at the Pensacola base and thousands around the United States who participate in military training, a program that U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said was "very important to our national security."

Esper told "Fox News Sunday" that he had asked top defense officials to make sure all necessary precautions were taken to ensure safety at military installations, and that he asked the Pentagon to review screening procedures for military personnel from other countries coming to the United States for training. That personnel was already screened by the departments of State, Defense, and Homeland Security, Esper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

IMF and Ukraine reach tentative $5.5 bn aid deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Saudi is lone suspect in Florida naval base rampage; fellow Saudis cooperating

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday. But they have yet...

'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at 85

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who brought Big Bird to life on the iconic childrens show Sesame Street for half a century, died on Sunday at the age of 85. Spinney died at home in Connecticut after living with the movement disorder dystonia for ...

Soccer-Bahrain stun Saudi Arabia to lift Gulf Cup title

Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.Mohamed Al-Rumaihi netted the second-half winner for Bahrain to end their 49-year wait for a maiden Gulf Cup title. S...

Falcons' Ryan breaks 50,000-yard passing mark

Matt Ryan reached 50,000 career passing yards on Sunday, becoming the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach the milestone. Ryan, in his 12th season with the Falcons, hit the mark on a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage in the first quarter of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019