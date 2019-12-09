NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL NORTHKOREA-MISSILES

Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test WASHINGTON/SEOUL - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un risks losing "everything" if he resumes hostility and his country must denuclearize, after the North said it had carried out a "successful test of great significance."

FINLAND-GOVERNMENT-PM Finland's Social Democrats name Marin to be youngest ever prime minister

HELSINKI - Finland's transportation minister Sanna Marin was selected by her Social Democratic party on Sunday to become the country's youngest prime minister ever, taking over after the resignation of Antti Rinne. U.S.

FLORIDA-SHOOTING Saudi is lone suspect in Florida naval base rampage; fellow Saudis cooperating PENSACOLA, Fla. - Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Democrats zoom in on Trump impeachment charges this week

WASHINGTON - Democratic lawmakers could vote this week on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee chairman said on Sunday as lawmakers sharpened their focus on charges of wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine. BUSINESS

USA-FED-OUTLOOK As Fed reiterates rate pause, forecasts likely to be blown off course

WASHINGTON - Friday's booming U.S. jobs report should give the Federal Reserve all it needs to stick to its plan not to cut interest rates further in the near future, so when U.S. central bankers meet this week, most of the focus will be on their outlook for next year and beyond. MARKETS-BIS-FX

U.S. banks' reluctance to lend cash may have caused repo shock: BIS LONDON - The unwillingness of the top four U.S. banks to lend cash combined with a burst of demand from hedge funds for secured funding could explain a recent spike in U.S. money market rates, the Bank for International Settlements said.

ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-CAROLL-SPINNEY

Puppeteer who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85 NEW YORK - Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought boyish vulnerability to Big Bird, the towering yellow-plumed character, during 50 years on the groundbreaking children's television show "Sesame Street" and even made garbage-loving Oscar the Grouch loveable, died on Sunday at the age of 85, the Sesame Workshop said.

USA-BOXOFFICE Box Office: 'Frozen 2' remains victorious, 'Playmobil' bombs

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "Frozen 2" dominated box office charts for the third weekend in a row as Disney's animated sequel scored another $34.7 million in North America. SPORTS

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA Joshua takes revenge on Ruiz in Saudi Arabia rematch

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia - Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June. GOLF-PRESIDENTS

Woods to ignite Presidents Cup as U.S. look to extend reign MELBOURNE - A biennial tournament that has struggled for relevance under a heavy weight of American supremacy will roar back into life when Tiger Woods returns to the Presidents Cup as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne this week.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-HEALTHCARE/HEMATOLOGY American Society of Hematology

The American Society of Hematology holds its annual conference, at which companies release their latest data on their developing treatments for blood diseases such as sickle cell anemia and lymphoma. 9 Dec

EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed crop estimates

9 Dec EGYPT-ECONOMY/GAS

As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to bi-fuel vehicles The number of Egyptians switching to bi-fuel vehicles is accelerating as the government pushes motorists to use cheaper, cleaner and plentiful natural gas.

9 Dec AUCTION-DIANA/DRESSES (TV)

Princess Diana's dresses up for auction An ink-blue velvet gown worn by Diana when she danced with actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985 is one of the key lots up for sale in London.

9 Dec SAUDI-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia releases 2020 state budget Saudi Arabia's government releases 2020 state budget.

9 Dec UKRAINE-RUSSIA/COURT

Ukraine seeks chance to challenge debt to Russia in British court Ukraine will ask the British Supreme Court not to force it to pay billions of dollars in debt to Russia without a trial that would determine whether Kiev was forced to borrow the money under duress.

9 Dec TRADE-WTO/ (PIX) (TV)

World Trade Organization General Council opens, as WTO Trade Court nears collapse The World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council - the organization's highest decision-making body-- opens for three day, with on the agenda matters including the fate of appeals before the Appellate Body - days before expiry of terms of 2 of its 3 remaining judges - and e-commerce. An extension is expected for the former and members must decide on what to do about the latter given an expiring moratorium on placing tariffs on e-commerce (emails, software, digital music). News briefing on Wednesday, tentatively 1200GMT

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT TECH-ANTITRUST/ALPHABET

Behind the curtain of the states' antitrust probe of Google The story has new details on the genesis for the probe into Google by 48 U.S. states and three territories. 9 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

EDF-RENEWABLES/ EDF briefing on development of onshore renewables in France

Press briefing with executives of EDF's renewables unit Bruno Bensasson, Nicolas Couderc and Benjamin Declas on the development of onshore renewables in France 9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPRINT-M&A/T-MOBILE Trial to begin in states' lawsuit over planned Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Trial is scheduled to begin in a lawsuit by more than a dozen states seeking to block the planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. The case is before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan. 9 Dec 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-REACTIONS (TV)

Reactions from Russia after WADA rules on status of RUSADA Reactions from Russian officials and sportspeople after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will make a decision on the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow.

9 Dec SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

9 Dec SPORT-DOPING/RUSADA (PIX) (TV)

Russian anti-doping agency reacts after WADA rules on its status The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus holds a news conference after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee makes a decision on its status.

9 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

WADA rules on status on Russian anti-doping agency The World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will discuss the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow. WADA will hold a news briefing following the meeting.

9 Dec 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT-BANGLADESH (TV) Rohingya refugees at Bangladesh camps react to Aung San Suu Kyi contesting genocide case at international court

Rohingya refugees, who have been taking shelter at makeshift camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar for over two years, react to Aung San Suu Kyi's decision to appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority. 9 Dec

UN-COLOMBIA/ Interview with UNDP on inequality report

We'll speak to the United Nations Development Program's Achim Stainer about the organization's latest report on growing inequality in developing countries. 9 Dec

USA-ELECTION/NEVADA Democratic presidential candidates woo powerful Nevada union

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who has struggled to persuade union members that her Medicare for All plan will not harm their hard-fought health care benefits, will take questions from casino employees at a town hall in Las Vegas Monday night. The 60,000-member Culinary Workers local, which like many large unions boasts a glittering health care facility funded under its contract with casino owners, will also hold town halls Tuesday with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Wednesday with former Vice President Joe Biden. 9 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-FINANCE Finance ministers pledge climate action at U.N. talks in Madrid

Finance ministers from around the world hold a first-of-its-kind meeting at U.N. climate talks in Paris to pledge action to tackle the climate crisis. 9 Dec

LEBANON-PROTESTS/FUEL Lebanon's energy ministry to unseal bids in 95 octane gasoline tender

Lebanon's energy ministry will unseal bids in a tender for the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of 95 octane gasoline. 9 Dec

GULF-SUMMIT/ (PIX) GCC foreign ministers meet ahead of leaders summit

The foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council meet in Riyadh ahead of an annual leaders summit on Tursday. Qatar's attendance will be closely watched amid indications that a 2-1/2-year rift between it and neighbouring countries could soon end. 9 Dec

FRANCE-CHATEAU/ (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE- French "fairytale" Château with 25.000 owners celebrates Christmas

The 2019 Christmas party at Château de la Mothe Chandeniers, organized by the French start up Dartagnans, which launched two years ago a new "democratic" financing system - "own a chateau for 50 euros" - that attracted people from 115 countries all other the world. This romantic ruin from the 13th century originally, standing on an island, has become a beloved place for its 25 000 co-owners, seduced by the elegant building ravaged by fire in the 1930 and left to nature ever since, giving them the feeling of being a true "French chatelain". 9 Dec

BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL-SURVATION ITV television expected to publish Survation poll for UK election

ITV television is expected to publish a latest poll by Survation ahead of the UK election on Dec. 12. 9 Dec 00:01 ET / 00:01 GMT

CHINA-XINJIANG/ (PIX) (TV) Rare news conference held by China's Xinjiang officials

A rare news conference is held by Chinese officials from Xinjiang Province to speak about allegations of a crackdown on Uighur Muslims. Shohrat Zakir, deputy secretary of the Communist Party committee for China's Xinjiang, will speak to the press in Beijing about the region's stability and development issues. Hu Hairong, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Xinjiang committee, among others, will also be present.

9 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/MCDONNELL

Labour's John McDonnell delivers speech on economy Labour's finance spokesman John McDonnelll delivers what party bills as major speech on economy.

9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-HOROWITZ

Profile of U.S. Justice Department's inspector general Profile of U.S. Justice Department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz. 9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ELECTION/SCENARIOS SCENARIOS-Britain chooses between January Brexit or second referendum

Britain's Dec. 12 election will decide whether the country leaves the European Union in January under Conservative Boris Johnson's leadership, or whether Labour's Jeremy Corbyn takes control and calls a second referendum. Here are the two most likely scenarios that will play out, depending on the results of the vote, which are due in the early hours of Dec. 13. 9 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA Climate activist Greta Thunberg holds briefing with U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet

Climate activist Greta Thunberg gives news conference with other youth activists at U.N. climate talks in Madrid at 1030am local time. Later, Thunberg and U.N. human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet hold joint event at 1345 local time. 9 Dec 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV) U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence

U.S. House Judiciary Committee conducts hearing to receive presentations on evidence in impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. 9 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE NIGER-BOKOHARAM/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Niger training camp gives hope Boko Haram fighters will lay down arms The first wave of some 200 reformed Boko Haram fighters from Niger was due to leave a training centre in Diffa on Saturday after learning new skills to prepare them for employment and pull them away from the Islamist insurgent group.

9 Dec SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV) Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25)

World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country. 9 Dec

ODDLY ENOUGH USA-ODDLY/ANIMALS (PIX)

Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories A lovelorn singing whale, a world-famous feline sourpuss and ravenous goats credited with thwarting a dangerous California wildfire were among animals whose escapades across the United States made news in 2019.

9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/NOMINATION (PIX) (TV) Nominations are announced for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

Nominations are announced for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for film and television. The ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan 5. 9 Dec 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CALIFORNIA-BABY RAVE/ (PIX) (TV) Clubbing toddlers hit the dance floor at Oakland's Baby Rave

Turntables are spinning, neon lights are flashing and the dance floor is jumping. But this is no sweaty, late night club. For a start, it's 10am. And most of the energetic dancers are under four. Welcome to Baby Rave. 9 Dec 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BOSTON-BOMBINGS/APPEAL PREVIEW-Boston Marathon bomber to appeal conviction, death sentence

Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev this week will urge a federal appeals court to overturn his conviction and death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. 9 Dec 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

