Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore's Tamil community over 2,000-year old: Book

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:28 IST
Singapore's Tamil community over 2,000-year old: Book

The Tamil community has been present in South East Asia and Singapore for more than 2,000 years, according to a new book that explores the lesser-known aspects of Tamil history and heritage. Titled 'From Sojourners To Settlers - Tamils in Southeast Asia and Singapore', the book was launched on Saturday by Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran at the Indian Heritage Centre.

It explores the lesser-known aspects of Tamil history and heritage in South East Asia and Singapore, examining evidence of Tamil connections with the region for more than 2,000 years. Among evidence looked at are the inscriptions on the Singapore Stone, which some experts say date back to the 10th century, The Straits Times reported.

A key artifact in Singapore's National Collection, the Singapore Stone was formerly located at the mouth of the Singapore River before the British destroyed it with dynamite in 1843. Researcher Iain Sinclair, a contributor to the book, recently identified the phrase "kesariva" in the inscriptions found on parts of the Singapore Stone.

He said it could be part of the word "parakesarivarman" - a title used by several Chola kings of the Chola dynasty, a Tamil dynasty of southern India and one of the longest-ruling dynasties in history. "The Tamil community in Singapore is clearly identifiable but not easily definable and any attempt to do so is fraught with challenges ranging from semantics to politics," Iswaran said.

Iswaran addressed the efforts by early Tamil pioneers in shaping Singapore's identity and laying the foundations of contemporary Tamil culture and practice in the city-state. "Colonial Singapore was a microcosm of India's diverse cultural background and landscape - its vast, seemingly endless range of sub-ethnicities and linguistic groups," he said.

Iswaran noted that Tamil Muslims established Singapore's first vernacular press while Indian merchants and moneylenders, including the South Indian Chettiars, were the source of credit and banking before the advent of European banks in the 19th century. "Today, Tamil is one of our four official languages, and community and state-supported efforts to promote the Tamil language and culture continue with vigour," he said.

English, Mandarin and Malay are the other official languages in Singapore. "Tamil Singaporeans, who constitute a majority of the Indian population in our nation, are a vibrant and diverse community, who continue to play an important role in shaping Singapore's future," Iswaran said.

Besides Singapore, Malaysia has the largest number of Indians, the majority of which are Tamilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12 noon DEL10 CAB-LD THAROOR Tharoor submits notice in LS to oppose introduction of Citizenship BillNew Delhi Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the...

Karnataka by-polls: Then Speaker's decision disqualified, says leading BJP candidate

Anticipating a huge win, the BJP candidate from the Yellapur Assembly constituency, Shivaram Hebbar, on Monday said that the people of his constituency have disqualified the decision taken by the former Speaker Ramesh Kumar with their votes...

Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting

Pensacola US, Dec 9 AP The Saudi gunman who killed three people at the Pensacola naval base had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a US official has ...

Vistara, Lufthansa sign codeshare pact to cement interline agreement

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday signed a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019