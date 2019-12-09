Left Menu
TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1700 HOURS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:28 IST
TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1700 HOURS

FGN18 LANKA-SPY-CHIEF

In a first, Sri Lanka appoints military officer as spy chief Colombo: For the first time in Sri Lanka's history, a military officer has been appointed as the chief of the country's top intelligence agency, which was blamed for failing to prevent the devastating Easter terror attack that killed more than 250 people in April.

FGN15 PAK-LD SHARIF

No improvement in Sharif's health, docs advise ex-Pak PM be shifted to US Lahore/London: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, has shown no improvement in his platelet count and the doctors have advised that he be shifted to the US for better medical care, a top PML-N official said on Monday.

FGN14 PAK-MARYAM

Pak govt given seven days by court to decide on removal of Maryam's name from no-fly list Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday directed the federal government to decide within seven days about removing the name of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from the no-fly list so she can visit her ailing father in London, according to media reports.

FGN13 NZ-5THLD VOLCANO

Five dead, many injured after New Zealand volcano eruption Wellington: Five people were killed, 18 were injured and several more were left stranded after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted unexpectedly in New Zealand on Monday. (AFP)

PTI AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday resigned as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president. I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of the partys Karnataka State President. I will send my ...

TDB and EIB sign USD 120m 15-year SME and climate action facility

In what is yet another step in the growing relationship between the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank TDB and the European Investment Bank EIB, the institutions signed today a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate ac...

Health Horizons Sheds Light on the Advantages of Industrial Hemp: Good for Health and Even Better for the Environment

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2019 PRNewswire -- The current rise in the use of hemp-based products is proof that consumers have started discerning the health benefits of hemp. But, what a large number of people still do not realize is that hemp is a...

UPDATE 3-Russia banned from Olympics, World Cup and other big events for cheating over doping

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, a period that includes the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for tampering with doping-related laboratory data.The decision by th...
