Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than two dozen people feared to miss after NZ volcanic eruption kills 5

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:23 IST
More than two dozen people feared to miss after NZ volcanic eruption kills 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than two dozen people were feared to miss on Tuesday, a day after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people and injuring up to 20. Police said early on Tuesday they did not expect to find any more survivors from the volcanic eruption, which occurred on White Island on Monday at about 2:11 p.m. (0111 GMT), spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air.

About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, are believed to have been nearby at the time and several were seen near the rim of the crater minutes before the eruption. Rescue services have been unable to reach White Island as it remains too dangerous.

"No signs of life have been seen at any point," the police said in their statement early on Tuesday after rescue helicopters and other aircraft had carried out a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island. "Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive were rescued at the time of the evacuation."

Tour operators took some people off the island before it was declared unsafe. Twenty-three people were rescued, police said on Monday, adding that others were still on the island. "Police (are) working urgently to confirm the exact number of those who have died..." their statement said, adding that a ship would approach the island at first light on Tuesday to further "assess the environment".

Many day tours visit the island regularly. One from a 16-deck cruise liner, Ovation of the Seas, was there at the time. "Both New Zealanders and overseas tourists are believed to (have been) involved, and a number were from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship," the police statement said.

St. John Ambulance said up to 20 people were believed to have been injured in the eruption, adding that a mobile triage unit was on its way. Several people with burn injuries were brought by helicopter to Whakatane, the nearest town on the mainland.

"I know there will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who had loved ones on or around the island at the time. I can assure them that police are doing everything they can," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference after landing in Whakatane late on Monday. Ardern was expected to give an update on the situation at a news conference set for 7 a.m. on Tuesday (1800 GMT on Monday).

"DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN" Michael Schade, an engineering manager from San Francisco, was one of the tourists who made it off the island just before the eruption.

"This is so hard to believe," Schade said in a video posted on Twitter as he sped away from the island by boat. "Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before." A crater rim camera owned and operated by New Zealand science agency GeoNet shows groups of people walking toward and away from the rim inside the crater, from which white vapor constantly billows, in the hour leading up to the eruption.

White Island is about 50 km (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island and huge plumes were visible from the mainland. Volcanologists said the ash plume shot 12,000 feet (3,658 m) into the air. "White Island has been a disaster waiting to happen for many years," said Ray Cas, a professor emeritus at Monash University, in comments published by the Australian Science Media Centre.

"Having visited it twice, I have always felt that it was too dangerous to allow the daily tour groups that visit the uninhabited island volcano by boat and helicopter." Geological hazard tracker GeoNet raised the alert level for the White Island volcano in November due to an increase in volcanic activity.

The White Island volcano's last fatal eruption was in 1914, when it killed 12 sulphur miners. There was a short-lived eruption in April 2016. Daily tours allow more than 10,000 people to visit the volcano every year. 'Whakaari', as it is known in the Maori language, is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, built up by continuous volcanic activity over the past 150,000 years, GeoNet said.

About 70 percent is under the sea, making the massive volcanic structure the largest in New Zealand. (Writing by Gareth Jones Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips vs yen, Swiss franc as Chinese data hurts risk appetite

The dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday as weak Chinese export data dented risk appetite and highlighted the economic damage from the 17-month-long trade war, while the pound rose on the latest polls ahead of...

Rights groups urge release of Nigerian ex-presidential candidate

Human rights groups called on Monday for the release of a former presidential candidate facing treason charges who was re-arrested a day after being freed from detention on bail. Omoyele Sowore, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women seeking the procedure, turning away a challenge arguing that the measure violates the free speech rights of phys...

U.N. expert urges Ethiopia to stop internet shutdowns, revise hate speech law

A senior United Nations official urged Ethiopia on Monday to stop shutting off the internet without a legal basis and revise a draft law meant to curb hate speech to ensure it protects freedom of speech. Ethiopias only internet service prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019