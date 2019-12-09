Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public funding for the BBC should be questioned - UK PM Johnson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:07 IST
Public funding for the BBC should be questioned - UK PM Johnson
Image Credit: Flickr

The future of the funding of the BBC should be placed into question as it is unclear that the broadcaster should continue to be supported with public money, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. The BBC is currently funded through taxation via the TV license. Johnson questioned whether the system was fit for the modern age.

"I'm under pressure not to extemporize policy on the hoof. But you have to ask yourself whether that kind of approach to funding a TV, a media organization makes sense in the long-term, given the way other organisations manage to fund themselves," he said. "The system of funding out of what is effectively a general tax bears reflection... how long can you justify a system whereby everybody who has a TV has to pay to fund a particular set of TV and radio channels, that is the question."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for value-based education during FICCI ARISE Conference

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today advocated for including gender studies in the educational institutions so that children learn to respect and become sensitive towards people of all genders from an early age.Inaugurating the ...

INTERVIEW-Labour's McDonnell promises nationalisation under a minority government

Britains Labour Party cautioned smaller parties not to stop it implementing its radical manifesto, including nationalization, if it forms a minority government after Thursdays election, telling opponents they would get shredded if they do. ...

Parliamentary delegation from Maldives meets RS Chairman Naidu, LS Speaker

A parliamentary delegation from the Maldives led by its Speaker Mohamed Nasheed met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and deliberated on the close bilateral ties and Indias Neighbourhood First policy. Welc...

Citizenship Bill not only for Assam but for entire country:

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the Citizenship Amendment Bill is not only for Assam but for the entire country and a section is maligning image of the state by spreading misinformation about the bill. He stressed on discu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019