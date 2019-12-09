Army Chief meets top defence officials from Vietnam, B'desh

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday met top defence officials from Vietnam and Bangladesh and an Australian diplomat and held talks on issues of mutual interest. The Army Chief met Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, and Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Vietnam People's Army.

"Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Naval Staff, #BangladeshNavy interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS and discussed issues of mutual concern," the Indian Army tweeted. "Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, #Vietnam People's Army interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS and discussed issues of mutual concern," a follow-up tweet said.

The Army Chief also met Australian Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and discussed issues of mutual concerns. (ANI)

