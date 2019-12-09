WADA sanctions are inappropriate and excessive - Russian Olympic Committee
The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) sanctions against Russia are inappropriate and excessive, the president of Russia's Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Monday after WADA banned the country from all major sporting events for four years.
WADA has banned Moscow from events including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with laboratory data on doping.
"The position of Russia's Olympic Committee remains unchanged - sanctions are inadequate, illogical and excessive," Pozdnyakov said.
