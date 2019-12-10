US Domestic News Summary: U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky restriction requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women seeking an abortion, turning away a challenge arguing that the measure violates the free speech rights of physicians. The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of a lower court ruling that upheld the law after a federal judge previously had struck it down as a violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech. Mistakes, but no political bias in FBI probe of Trump campaign: watchdog

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Monday that it found numerous errors but no evidence of political bias by the FBI when it opened an investigation into contacts between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. The report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz gave ammunition to both Trump's supporters and his Democratic critics in the debate about the legitimacy of an investigation that clouded the first two years of his presidency. Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation slayer, dies at 92

Paul Volcker, the towering former Federal Reserve chairman who tamed U.S. inflation in the 1980s and decades later inspired tough Wall Street reforms in the wake of the global financial crisis, died on Monday at the age of 92, according to his daughter Janice Zima. Volcker, who Zima said had been suffering from prostate cancer, was the first to bring celebrity status to the job of U.S. central banker, serving as chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1979 to 1987. As with the man who succeeded him, Alan Greenspan, Volcker could soothe or excite financial markets with just a vague murmur. Ex-U.S. congressman, son and associate settle insider trading case with SEC

Former U.S. Representative Chris Collins of New York, his son and an associate settled insider trading charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said in a statement on Monday. The settlement bars Collins, an early backer of President Donald Trump, from serving as an officer or director of a public company. It requires his son, Cameron Collins, and associate Stephen Zarsky to repay the losses they avoided as a result of their insider trading, $634,299 and $159,880, respectively. Pressure mounts on FBI for answers on Florida naval base shooting

U.S. investigators face mounting pressure on Monday to deliver answers on the motive that led a Saudi Air Force lieutenant to shoot and kill three people and wounded eight others at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, speaking at a Sunday evening press conference, said he was sure the gunman carried out an act of terrorism. He questioned whether it could have been prevented by better vetting of foreign military officers who train in the United States. Man accused of deadly shooting at Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic indicted by U.S. grand jury

A man accused of fatally shooting three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015 was indicted by a U.S. grand jury on dozens of federal charges that could result in the death penalty, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. Robert Dear, 61, was taken into custody early on Monday at the State Mental Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado, and was scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate in Denver later in the day. Boston's trauma to be dissected as marathon bomber appeals death sentence

This city's deepest wound - the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three and injured hundreds more - will be re-examined Thursday when lawyers for bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev seek to have his death sentence lifted because the jury pool was too traumatized to render a fair verdict. The then-19-year old Tsarnaev and his 26-year-old brother Tamerlan sparked five days of panic in Boston that began April 15, 2013, when they detonated a pair of homemade pressure cooker bombs at the race's packed finish line. The pair eluded capture for days, punctuated by a gunbattle with police in Watertown that killed Tamerlan and led to a daylong lockdown of Boston and most of its suburbs while heavily armed officers and troops conducted a house-to-house search for Dzhokhar. Buttigieg vows fundraising transparency after spat with Warren

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg's campaign pledged on Monday to increase transparency over donors to his White House bid and disclose clients he worked for as a young consultant, following criticism from rival Elizabeth Warren. Warren, who has focused her presidential campaign on combating Washington corruption, has in recent days called on Buttigieg to allow media coverage of his private fundraising events and to disclose details about his past work at the consultancy company McKinsey. Pentagon privately voiced concerns about Afghan war: Washington Post

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Pentagon officials privately told a watchdog for years about their deep concerns about the U.S. war strategy in Afghanistan, including senior officials who were publicly more hopeful. The Washington Post obtained thousands of documents from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the government's watchdog on the war, which interviewed more than 600 people. The Post obtained the interviews through a Freedom of Information Act and two federal lawsuits. U.S. Supreme Court rejects Arizona opioid case against Purdue, Sackler family

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a novel case by Arizona seeking to recover billions of dollars that the state has said that members of the Sackler family - owners of Purdue Pharma LP - funneled out of the OxyContin maker before the company filed for bankruptcy in September. The justices declined to take the rare step of allowing Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to pursue a case directly with the Supreme Court on the role the drugmaker played in the U.S. opioid epidemic that has killed tens of thousands of Americans annually in recent years.

