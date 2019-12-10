USISPF president Mukesh Aghi named to advisory board of an ed-tech startup

President of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Mukesh Aghi and Chairman of the New York Academy of Sciences Jerry MacArthur Hultin have been nominated to the advisory board of BrainGain Global, a startup offering an ed-tech platform connecting students and universities globally. Headed by NRI Harjiv Singh, Aghi and Hultin would contribute to the strategic direction for the BrainGain Global's progress.

"Aghi and Hultin bring with them a passion for mentoring and working with young students, a deep understanding of global higher education and technology, and vast experience in managing organisations that meet the education and skills challenges of the coming decades," Singh said. Aghi said that the universities in the US should focus on India for international students as well as for exchange programs with universities.

Hultin, who was a Under Secretary of the Navy in the Bill Clinton administration, is also the Executive-in-Residence for Urban Innovation at Arizona State University.

