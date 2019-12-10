Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian businessman pleads guilty to importing banned drugs into US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 07:59 IST
Indian businessman pleads guilty to importing banned drugs into US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 37-year-old Indian businessman in the US has pleaded guilty to the charges of importing banned drugs and money laundering conspiracy, a US attorney has said. Jeetendra Harish Belani, who hails from Nagpur, was extradited to the US after his arrest in the Czech Republic on June 3 to face the charges contained in an eight-count Indictment returned by a federal grand jury on June 26.

Belani faces a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of USD 1,000,000 for the drug importation conspiracy charge. However, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant, the US Department of Justice said in a statement issued on Monday. In his guilty plea, Belani admitted that he operated a drug-distribution entity based in India called LeeHPL Ventures and an associated website-- www.leehpl.com.

Between 2015 and 2019, Belani admitted that he and his co-conspirators, through LeeHPL Ventures, imported into the United States various drugs available only by prescription, including tapentadol, a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as tramadol, carisoprodol, and modafinil, all Schedule IV controlled substances. In addition, Belani admitted that between 2015 and mid-2017, he worked with two co-conspirators in the United States—William Kulakevich and Julia Fees—to unlawfully smuggle a drug known as etizolam into America so that Kulakevich and Fees could resell it through a website they operated -- www.etizy.com.

Etizolam is part of a class of drugs similar to benzodiazepines, which are often used to treat insomnia and anxiety and carry a potential for abuse and overdose. To evade detection by the US Customs and Border Protection officials, Belani and his co-conspirators used false customs declarations that mischaracterized and undervalued the contents of packages sent to the United States by LeeHPL Ventures.

In addition, Belani caused drug shipments to be broken into smaller quantities and shipped to multiple addresses to help ensure delivery and avoid interception by US customs authorities. Likewise, Belani admitted that he caused co-conspirators to initiate payments totaling tens of thousands of dollars from accounts in the US to accounts he controlled in India or in other locations outside America, all as a means to promote his continued efforts to smuggle drugs into the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal to make statement in Rajya Sabha over India's position in RCEP

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding Indias position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP.Two weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaish...

Arsenal relieved as worst winless run since 1977 ends at West Ham

Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg believes a weight has been lifted off his players shoulders after a three-goal blitz in nine second-half minutes beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday to end the Gunners worst winless run in 42 years. Anoth...

Freddie Ljungberg provides update on Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney

Arsenals interim manager Freddie Ljungberg said Hector Bellerin had discomfort in his hamstring in the warm-up and they decided not to play him in the match against West Ham United. Hector had a bit of feeling, I think, in his hamstring in ...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader does not rule out reshuffle, says focus is restoring order

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday but said restoring law and order was her top priority, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019