REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were launching a criminal investigation after a volcanic island erupted with ash and steam on Monday, killing five people, injuring more than 30 and leaving eight people missing, presumed dead.

NORTHKOREA-USA-UN U.N. Security Council to meet over North Korea on Wednesday at U.S. request

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday, at the request of the United States, over missile launches by North Korea and the possibility of an “escalatory” provocation after Pyongyang conducted what it said was a key test at satellite launch site. U.S.

USA-COURT-ABORTION U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky restriction requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women seeking an abortion, turning away a challenge arguing that the measure violates the free speech rights of physicians. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA

Mistakes, but no political bias in FBI probe of Trump campaign: watchdog WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s internal watchdog said on Monday that it found numerous errors but no evidence of political bias by the FBI when it opened an investigation into contacts between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia in 2016.

BUSINESS BOEING-AIRPLANE

Former Boeing employee who warned about 737 problems will testify at hearing WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Boeing Co (BA.N) employee who warned of problems with 737 production will testify on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) review of the grounded 737 MAX.

APPLE-TRADE-SECRETS Apple has 'deep concerns' that ex-employees accused of theft will flee to China

SAN JOSE, California (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday told a federal court it has “deep concerns” that two Chinese-born former employees accused of stealing trade secrets from the company will try to flee before their trials if their locations are not monitored. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES-NOMINATIONS 'Marriage Story' leads mostly white, male Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix (NFLX.O) divorce drama “Marriage Story” on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows “Game of Thrones” and social justice drama “When They See Us.” HUNGARY-THEATRE-PROTESTS

'Pigs, hands off the theater': Hungarians protest for artistic freedom BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government submitted plans to parliament on Monday to tighten its control over theaters, triggering protests from actors and audiences who feel that artistic freedom is under threat.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA

Russia banned from next Olympics and World Cup soccer LAUSANNE/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia was banned from the world’s top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.

TENNIS-ANDREESCU Andreescu named Canada's athlete of the year after breakout season

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S. Open triumph. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/JOURNALIST (PIX) (TV)

Eye blinded covering Hong Kong protests, Indonesian reporter seeks justice Hit by a projectile fired by Hong Kong police while covering an anti-government protest nearly two months ago, Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah was blinded in one eye, but that has not blotted out the traumatic flashbacks filling her mind.

10 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS (PIX) (TV)

Striking unions cripple France in stand-off with Macron Railway workers, teachers and emergency room medics enter the 7th day of strike, the biggest public sector strikes in France for decades, to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon plans to overhaul France's pension system.

10 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV)

Leaders present national statements in closing of climate change conference Leaders present national statements for the closing of the 2019 UN Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid's IFEMA convention center.

10 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT EU-FRANCE/

New European foreign policy chief holds news conference with French Foreign Minister New EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell holds a news conference in Paris with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

10 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV)

Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony The laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, receives the award at the Oslo Town Hall. The ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at high-level session at U.N. climate talks in Madrid Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at high-level session at U.N. climate talks in Madrid.

10 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

House Democrats expected to unveil formal charges in Trump impeachment Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were expected to unveil two formal charges against Donald Trump, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ARGENTINA-POLITICS/INAUGURATION (PIX) (TV)

Argentina's President elect Alberto Fernandez is sworn in Argentine Peronist leader Alberto Fernández takes office facing sharp challenges from debt fears and inflation to rising poverty that have plagued the administration of outgoing conservative leader Mauricio Macri.

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-BLOOMBERG (PIX) (TV)

U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg speaks at U.N. climate talks in Madrid U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg speaks at U.N. climate talks in Madrid.

10 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CZECH-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Czechs hold another rally to protest against PM Babis A civic movement that has brought over quarter a million people on the streets earlier this year to protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babis holds another, smaller rally in Prague after the European Commission ruled Babis is in conflict of interest as politician and businessman getting EU aid, and after prosecutors restarted criminal investigation of Babis in an unrelated subsidy case.

10 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL

YouGov to publish widely followed MRP poll for UK election British polling firm YouGov's latest MRP poll - which seeks to predict how many seats in parliament each party is likely to win - appears in The Times.

10 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-WOMEN/RUNAWAY-HUSBANDS (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - The runaway husbands

The men promised a life abroad. They demanded – and got – tens of thousands of dollars in dowry. Then they left, abandoning their wives, and sometimes children, in India, as they settled in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. 10 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-BUDGET/EXPLAINER EXPLAINER - What is at stake in EU talks on its next long-term budget

The European Union is preparing its next long-term budget that will pay for the bloc's flagship projects between 2021 and 2027, after Britain leaves. Here are the main elements of the complex and politically sensitive discussions. 10 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-FED/FRAMEWORK "Symmetric," now a Fedspeak staple, may point to endgame for framework debate

After 14 conferences, a couple dozen research papers and presentations and some very dense math, the Federal Reserve's hunt for a better way to reach its inflation target may boil down to a single word: symmetric. 10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHEVRON-OUTLOOK/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Chevron outlines 2020 capital spending plan

Chevron Corp releases its 2020 spending plans, expected to be in the range of $18 billion to $20 billion. 10 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-CARNEY New UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney speaks on panel at U.N. talks in Madrid

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks on a panel at a U.N. climate summit in Madrid, his first public apperance since being appointed as new United Nations climate finance envoy. 10 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 10 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT (PIX) (TV)

Rohingya pray for justice on eve of Myanmar genocide hearings Members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority prayed for justice on the eve of hearings at the U.N.'s International Court of Justice during which leader Aung San Suu Kyi will defend the country against genocide charges.

10 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT USA-COURT/OBAMACARE

Supreme Court hears insurers' bid for $12 billion in Obamacare money The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether insurers can seek $12 billion from the federal government under a program set up by the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to previously uninsured Americans.

10 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-BARR (PIX)

Attorney General Barr to make first public appearance since release of the report on FBI FISA missteps Attorney General William Barr will make his first public speaking appearance at an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, one day after the Justice Department's inspector general released a report that was highly critical of the FBI when it applied to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for a warrant to monitor the communications of ex-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

10 Dec 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATECHANGE-KENYA/COFFEE (PIX) Kenya's coffee crop nosedives due to high temperatures, low prices

Beans from small Kenyan farms end up in specialty coffees from Berlin to San Francisco. But now farmers are grubbing up bushes as low prices and climate change drive small growers to the brink of collapse. 10 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

