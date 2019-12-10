UPDATE 1-Four killed in shooting at Czech hospital
An attacker shot dead four people and seriously injured two at a hospital in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday, police said.
Police said on Twitter they were searching for the attacker. A hospital director told Czech Television the number of casualties could still rise.
The shooting happened after 7 a.m. (0600 GMT), Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Jan Hamacek