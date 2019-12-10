Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Four killed in shooting at Czech hospital

UPDATE 1-Four killed in shooting at Czech hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An attacker shot dead four people and seriously injured two at a hospital in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday, police said.

Police said on Twitter they were searching for the attacker. A hospital director told Czech Television the number of casualties could still rise.

The shooting happened after 7 a.m. (0600 GMT), Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Reuters.

