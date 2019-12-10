New iconic anti-corruption monument inaugurated in Kigali

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, December 9 unveiled the mesmerizing iconic work of art located in Kimihurura, a suburb of Kigali, marking the celebration of the International Anti-corruption Day held on December 9 every year.

Rwanda's President, Paul Kagame and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar were joined by Hage Geingob, the President of Namibia, AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, Gianni Infantino the FIFA President were present at the launch of the new anti-corruption monument in Kigali.

Qatar in collaboration with the United Nations chose Rwanda to host the International anti-corruption Excellence (ACE) award in recognition of Rwandan President Paul Kagame's efforts to fight corruption and build a state based on justice and the rule of law. Besides the Emir and President Kagame, other heads of state attended the function including Namibian President Hage Geingob and President of the international football governing body (FIFA) Gianni Infantino who has vowed since his election in 2016 to lead the organisation from years of corruption and scandal. So far, the Qatari government has sponsored the monument that represents the international community's solidarity and commitment towards the fight against graft.

"We thank you for this iconic work of art, which will have pride of place here in our capital city, and which will also go a long way to keep reminding us and encouraging us to always be present in this fight against corruption," Paul Kagame said while giving thanks to Ahmed Al-Bahrani, the renowned sculptor behind the statue.

"This iconic work of art symbolises both openness and the firm resolve needed to prevail in the fight against corruption," Kagame added.