Gambia asks UN judges to impose measures to protect Myanmar's Rohingya

The Gambia on Tuesday asked the International Court of Justice to order special measures to protect the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar until the case is heard in full. "Genocide is a continuum and you are called upon to act now as acts of genocide have occurred and are continuing to occur," said Philippe Sands, a lawyer for the Gambia.

The request included ordering the forces of Myanmar's government to immediately halt any acts of violence that could contribute to genocide. A ruling was expected within weeks.

