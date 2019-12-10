US Democrats unveil two formal charges against Trump

In a key development in the impeachment inquiry, Democratic-controlled US House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday announced two charges against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abusing power and obstructing Congress. The impeachment articles were formally unveiled by House Democrats at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

"Today, in service to our duty to the Constitution and to our country, the House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging the President of the United States Donald J. Trump with committing high crimes and misdemeanours," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said at that news conference, as cited by CNN. Democrats have accused Trump of abusing power by withholding a USD 400 million aid to Ukraine as well as withholding a possible White House meeting to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkiy to investigate his political rivals ahead of the 2020 election.

The development sets the stage for a dramatic impeachment vote on the House floor next week. (ANI)

