Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 8-Gunman kills six in Czech hospital waiting room before shooting himself

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:32 IST
UPDATE 8-Gunman kills six in Czech hospital waiting room before shooting himself

A 42-year-old gunman killed six people on Tuesday at a hospital waiting room in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava before fleeing and fatally shooting himself in the head, police said.

It was the worst shooting in the Czech Republic, where gun crime is relatively rare, since a man shot eight people dead and then killed himself at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod in 2015. It was unclear what motivated the shooting, which happened in the early morning at the outpatient clinic of the University Hospital in Ostrava, a city of 290,000 people 350 km (217 miles) east of the capital Prague and near the border with Poland.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters it was an "individual act". "He came home and announced he had shot people, and that he is going to shoot himself," Babis told a televised news conference. He said the attacker's mother was cooperating with police.

The shooter fled the hospital after the attack, prompting a manhunt involving hundreds of officers. He later shot himself in the head at his car with a police helicopter flying overhead. He died about half an hour later after failed efforts to resuscitate him, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said.

The shooter was identified as Ctirad Vitasek, a construction technician at the AZ-INTERGRIPS company based in Opava, just north-east of Ostrava, by the firm's Chairman Ales Zygula. CRIMINAL RECORD

Zygula told Reuters Vitasek had been on medical leave for the past month and a half. He also told Czech Radio that Vitasek was convinced he was seriously ill and that no one wanted to cure him. Police said they received calls at 7:19 a.m. (0619 GMT) and officers were on the scene five minutes later.

Hospital director Jiri Havrlant told reporters five people died in the attack and one died in surgery. Another two were seriously injured but no medics were hurt, he said. The victims, all adults, had been shot at close range, he said. Police said they were four men and two women, amending earlier information that five of the victims were men.

The head of the regional police department, Tomas Kuzel, said the attacker, who did not have a gun licence, was silent as he carried out the shooting with a 9-millimetre Czech handgun. The suspect had a criminal record including instances of violence and theft, he said.

Police dispatched two helicopters to hunt him. "When the helicopter was over the car, the perpetrator shot himself in the head," Kuzel said. "He died from self-inflicted wounds."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Al Shabaab gunmen attack hotel near president's residence in Somali capital- police, group

Al Shabaab gunmen attacked a hotel in Somalias capital near the presidents residence on Tuesday and fighting was still going on, police and the militant group said.We thought they were police but they started hurling grenades and firing us ...

RTI activist killed in Odisha's Kandhamal

Noted RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his house at Balliguda town in Odishas Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said. Panda was standing in front of his house in Patrasahi locality when he was a...

US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalising trade agreement

Mexico City, Dec 10 AFP The United States, Mexico and Canada are expected to sign a deal Tuesday finalising their new trade agreement, capping more than two years of negotiations and paving the way to ratification. Mexican President Andres ...

Maha: Man found dead in car in Beed

A 30-year-old man was founddead in his car on Monday morning in Parli taluka of Beeddistrict, over 100 kilometres from here, police saidVijay Sakharam Yamgar was a resident of Dagadwadi inParli and his car was seen parked on Kavlewadi-Mhata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019