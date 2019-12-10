Left Menu
Pashtun activist Wrranga Lunri flays Pak PM Imran Khan

As Pakistani Prime Minister raised the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir on twitter on International Human Rights Day on December 10, Lunri retorted with data of killings of Pashtuns in Pakistan.  

Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received a very strong rebuttal on the issue of Kashmir from his own country. The reply came from a daughter of Pakistan – Wrranga Lunri – who is poet and advisor to the Pashtun Progressive Writers.

"The Pashtuns are facing more perilous situation than Kashmiris as total casualties of Kashmiris were about 40,000 but during the past two decades over 70,000 Pashtun people were killed. Besides, millions migrated, cities and homes of Ex FATA (Federally Administered Tribunal Area) people were ruined, regrettably you never spoke on these brutalities," said Lunri commenting on tweet of Imran Khan.

Though the violations of human rights are prevalent in Pakistan and minorities hardly have any right to live, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to present his country as champion of human rights on the International Human Rights Day on December 10. After projecting his government as the supreme protector of human rights of all the Pakistani nationals without discrimination, Khan started preaching India on Kashmir.

"We condemn the Occupying Indian government's siege of IOJK ongoing for over four months now and demand an end to the gross abuse and atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiri men, women & children by Indian Occupation forces in violation of all International Humanitarian & Human Rights Laws. We salute & stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination," said Khan. Here Lunri showed him the mirror.

The Pashtun people have their own language and culture. They been demanding self-rule and separate country – Pashtunistan. At the time of partition in 1947, the tallest Pashtun leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan who was popularly known as Frontier Gandhi had opposed the partition of India by saying 'you have thrown us to the wolves'.

