Odd News Roundup: Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories

  • Updated: 11-12-2019 04:05 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 02:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories

A lovelorn singing whale, a world-famous feline sourpuss and ravenous goats credited with thwarting a dangerous California wildfire were among animals whose escapades across the United States made news in 2019. Animal antics drawing attention this year included: Man who ate $120,000 banana at art show says 'I'm not sorry'

A performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. "I decided in the morning. But I was not too hungry. So I spent another two hours to the Basel and I eat it," performance artist David Datuna, who was born in Georgia, the former Soviet republic, told reporters in New York on Monday.

