Entertainment News Roundup: Dr Who's Whittaker: I've proved I can fly the Tardis, what next?

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Dr Who's Whittaker: I've proved I can fly the Tardis, what next?

Jodie Whittaker made history when she took the controls of the time-traveling Tardis as the first female lead in the sci-fi series "Doctor Who" . Now, she says, it is time to build on that achievement, by challenging the casting decisions holding back performers across her whole industry. Police ask for charges against singer in K-pop band BTS over car crash: Yonhap

Seoul police have asked prosecutors to consider pressing charges against a member of hit South Korean boyband BTS over an October car crash, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing police officials. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul in October when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said at the time. Harvey Weinstein to have back surgery before rape trial: lawyer

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is to undergo back surgery this week, his lawyer said on Tuesday, ahead of the start of his trial on sexual assault charges next month. Attorney Donna Rotunno said in a statement Weinstein, 67, was involved in a car crash several months ago and that his frail appearance at a court hearing in New York last week was due to back pain. 'Marriage Story' leads mostly white, male Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows "Game of Thrones" and social justice drama "When They See Us." "Marriage Story" scored six nods, including best drama and for actors Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern. It was followed by Martin Scorsese's epic gangster movie "The Irishman," and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," with five apiece. Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosby's bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers' argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, who built a long career capped by the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show," became the first celebrity convicted in the "#MeToo" era when a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Vivendi's Canal+ in talks with beIN Sports to show France's Ligue 1 soccer

Vivendi's pay-TV business Canal+ and beIN Sports are in exclusive talks over a distribution and licensing deal that would allow Canal+ to broadcast some of France's coveted Ligue 1 soccer matches as it seeks to revive its subscriber base. Traditional media companies like Canal+ are under pressure to find ways to bulk up their content as they face competition from deep-pocketed online streaming platforms such as Netflix and newcomers in the sports rights business such as Chinese-owned Mediapro. 'Pigs, hands off the theater': Hungarians protest for artistic freedom

Hungary's government submitted plans to parliament on Monday to tighten its control over theaters, triggering protests from actors and audiences who feel that artistic freedom is under threat. On a cold wet day, about 1,000 to 2,000 people demonstrated against the legislation in downtown Budapest, with banners saying "Pigs, hands off the theater!". Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, and Sesame Street feted at Kennedy Center Honors

Singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, and music group Earth, Wind & Fire received the United States' top awards for the arts on Sunday with a rocking, rousing performance at the annual Kennedy Center Honors show in Washington. Children's television program "Sesame Street" and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas rounded out the group of five Kennedy Center honorees who were feted for successful, decades-long contributions to the small screen, large screen, and the stage. Swedish Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61

Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette died on Monday at the age of 61 after having spent years battling cancer and the lingering effects of its treatment, her manager said. Roxette produced several international hits including four U.S. number ones with "It Must Have Been Love", from the film "Pretty Woman" , "The Look" , "Listen to Your Heart" and "Joyride" . Apple lands first Golden Globe nominations; Netflix leads field

Apple Inc's television news drama "The Morning Show" scored three Golden Globe nominations on Monday, putting the iPhone maker in the running for its first major Hollywood awards as a new player in the crowded streaming entertainment market. Digital video pioneer Netflix Inc dominated the field, landing 17 nominations in TV categories plus 17 more for movies, including leading contenders "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)