Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein to have back surgery before rape trial: lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 04:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 02:28 IST
People News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein to have back surgery before rape trial: lawyer
Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Harvey Weinstein to have back surgery before rape trial: lawyer

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is to undergo back surgery this week, his lawyer said on Tuesday, ahead of the start of his trial on sexual assault charges next month. Attorney Donna Rotunno said in a statement Weinstein, 67, was involved in a car crash several months ago and that his frail appearance at a court hearing in New York last week was due to back pain. Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosby's bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers' argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, who built a long career capped by the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show," became the first celebrity convicted in the "#MeToo" era when a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, and Sesame Street feted at Kennedy Center Honors

Singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, and music group Earth, Wind & Fire received the United States' top awards for the arts on Sunday with a rocking, rousing performance at the annual Kennedy Center Honors show in Washington. Children's television program "Sesame Street" and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas rounded out the group of five Kennedy Center honorees who were feted for successful, decades-long contributions to the small screen, large screen, and the stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson now less certain of election victory - YouGov

Britains election race has tightened markedly over the past two weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursdays vote, according to a closely watched forecast released on Tuesday.The 28-seat Co...

Niners put WR Goodwin on IR

The San Francisco 49ers put wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Goodwin appeared in nine games this season, starting six, and finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown. The seventh-ye...

UPDATE 1-Huawei's CFO wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest

Lawyers for Huaweis chief financial officer have won a court battle after a judge asked Canadas attorney general to hand over more evidence and documents relating to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, according to a court ruling released on Tuesda...

Trump warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections, the White House said.Trump also urged Russia to resolve its conflict with Ukraine, and he em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019