Suicide bomber detonates explosives outside main U.S. base in Afghanistan
A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the United States' main Bagram military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Afghan and NATO officials said.
There were no U.S. or coalition casualties, but a medical base being built for locals was badly damaged, Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
