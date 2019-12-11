Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:41 IST
UPDATE 1-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor and defense lawyer said. The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, prosecutor Abdur Rauf Watto told Reuters.

Defense lawyer Imran Gill said his client pleaded not guilty. Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.

Pakistan's counter-terrorism police arrested Saeed in July, days before a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan for its failure to curb terror financing.

The United States has offered a reward of $10 million for information leading to the conviction of Saeed, who has been arrested and released several times over the past decade. Washington has long pressured Pakistan to try Saeed, who is designated a terrorist by the United States and the United Nations.

The Islamist has denied any involvement in the Mumbai attacks and says his network, which spans 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups. (Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Governor Badnore interacts with Air Warriors of Halwara Station

Honble Governor of Punjab, Shri Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore, visited Air Force Station Halwara on 09 Dec 2019. He was accompanied by his wife. They were received by Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Hal...

Entire NE given protection under Citizenship Bill: Rijiju

The entire northeast has been given protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the governments most prominent face from the region, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, said amidst protests across the northeastern states against the contentio...

China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International CMI took the honor as the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at this years prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.Todays accolade recognizes CMIs continued investment and innovation in extending its...

Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

Pakistans former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds by a court here in two corruption cases, according to media reports. Zardari, 64, who was arrested in June, approached the court on December 3 seek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019