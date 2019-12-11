Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey says will retaliate against any sanctions ahead of U.S. vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey says will retaliate against any sanctions ahead of U.S. vote
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey said on Wednesday it would retaliate against any U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian defense systems, adding that with Britain it had agreed to speed up a joint fighter jet program to meet Turkish defense needs.

U.S. lawmakers will vote - and likely pass - a defense bill later on Wednesday that calls for sanctions against Turkey over Ankara's decision to procure the S-400 defenses. Turkey and the United States, NATO allies, have been at odds over the purchase.

Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and cannot be integrated into NATO defenses. In response, it has suspended Turkey from the F-35 jet program, where it was a manufacturer and buyer, and threatened sanctions. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any U.S. sanctions would harm U.S.-Turkish ties and repeated a threat of retaliation.

"U.S. lawmakers must understand they will get nowhere with impositions. If the United States approaches us positively, we will also react positively. But, if they take negative towards us, then we will retaliate these," Cavusoglu said. Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over a host of issues in recent years. Turkey has been engaged with the U.S. support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Cavusoglu called the "financing of terrorism" on Wednesday.

He added that Turkey was open to alternatives to buying the F-35 jets, including from Russia. He said President Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had discussed speeding up work on the TF-X joint fighter jet project to meet Turkey's defense needs. "We bought the S-400s because the most suitable offer on air defense systems came from Russia. Until we produce it ourselves, the alternative to the F-35 could be the Russian market, but we are open to other alternatives too," Cavusoglu said.

Turkey and Britain agreed a 100 million pound ($133 million) deal in 2017 to develop Turkish fighter jets, and Turkey's Kale Group said it was setting up a joint venture with Rolls-Royce to work on the project. In March Rolls-Royce said it had scaled back efforts to join the program. A Turkish source said the disagreement with Rolls-Royce stemmed from licensing issues, which are "critical and indispensable" for Turkey. But the source said talks had been revived and added Turkey expected the project to advance after a solution was reached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court indicted Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges on Wednesday, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. Defence lawyer Imran Gill said his cl...

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

With the release of Chrome 79, Google is rolling out a host of new security features including better password protections to alert users before they become a victim of phishing or data breach. Heres a quick look into the new features that ...

Badshah will do ‘Kamaal’ with Saga Music and Yash Raj Films

The much talked about collaboration of two enormous film industry brands, Saga Music and Yash Raj Films, is all set to return with a bang After releasing blockbuster track Same Beef, which stands at a whopping 110 Million views on YouTube, ...

Bill introduced in LS to sentence abusers of senior citizens to six months in jail

Those who intentionally abuse their parents or senior citizens under their care and protection or abandon them may be sentenced to six months imprisonment or slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 or both, according to a bill introduced to amend ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019