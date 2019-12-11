Russia, Turkey, Iran say concerned about "terrorist presence" in Syria's Idlib
Russia, Turkey, and Iran are concerned about the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria's Idlib province, the trio said in a joint statement after talks in Kazakhstan, pledging to coordinate actions aimed at eliminating the militants.
Moscow, Ankara, and Tehran also said they opposed separatism in Syria under the pretense of self-governance and rejected the illegal seizure of Syrian oil revenue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
