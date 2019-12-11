Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Russia, Turkey and Iran express concern about militants in Syria's Idlib

  Reuters
  Moscow
  11-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia, Turkey and Iran express concern about militants in Syria's Idlib
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter(@TSKGnkur)

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are concerned about the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria's Idlib province, the three countries said after talks in Kazakhstan, pledging to coordinate actions aimed at eliminating the militants.

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran "highlighted the necessity to establish calm on the ground", the trio said in a joint statement after the talks, also attended by representatives of the Damascus government and the Syrian armed opposition. The three countries also said they rejected attempts to create "new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives" and that they were opposed to the illegal seizure and transfer of Syrian oil revenues.

Commenting on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the three nations said it should be governed by a sense of "compromise and constructive engagement" without foreign interference and externally imposed timelines.

