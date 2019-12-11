Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:41 IST
Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

Pakistan's ailing former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds by a court here in two corruption cases, making him the second jailed senior politician in over a month to secure similar relief. Zardari, 64, who was arrested in June, approached the court on December 3 seeking bail on medical grounds in two corruption cases pertaining to fake accounts.

His bail plea was filed over a month after former premier Nawaz Sharif was given a similar relief. A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court also directed Zardari, leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each in the two cases, The Express Tribune reported.

The court had on December 4 constituted a medical board to examine Zardari's health condition and directed it to submit its report. According to Geo TV, Zardari, in his bail plea, had claimed that he was suffering from a heart condition and diabetes.

Last month, Zardari was transferred from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after his health deteriorated, the report said. The petition also states that Zardari suffers from arthritis with a low platelet count, and all these illnesses cannot be treated within the premises of the jail, The Express Tribune reported.

“The petitioner's condition makes it evident that his continued incarceration would prove detrimental to his life,” it said. Addressing the media outside the court, Zardari's son and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto hailed the verdict and thanked the judiciary for the relief.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the anti-graft watchdog were mistaken if they think they could pressurise the PPP. “I want them to know that the poor people of the country prayed for Zardari’s release,” Bilawal said.

On November 19, Sharif, 69, left for London for medical treatment for multiple diseases after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks. Sharif, who was granted bail on October 25, is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in Al-Azizia case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Swedish crown soars on rate hike bets, dollar climbs before trade deadline

Swedens crown jumped to 8-month highs on Wednesday after strong inflation made it highly likely the country would end negative interest rates, while broader FX markets were quiet before central bank meetings and a U.S.-China trade deadline....

SA’s Climate Change bill expected to be passed into law

South Africa is at an advanced stage with formulating its national policy on mitigating the effects of climate change.According to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy, South Africas National Climate Change Bill is no...

Cong yet to waive farm loan in MP: Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has yet not waived farm loan as promised by it during the state polls. He claimed the Madhya Pradesh government would not survive long...

New French pension system to cancel out special regimes-PM

The French governments new universal pension system will cancel out special pension regimes, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the countrys byzantine pension system.. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019