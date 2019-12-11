Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-'Big Sisters' ride to rescue of Nepali child brides

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:43 IST
FEATURE-'Big Sisters' ride to rescue of Nepali child brides

By Annie Banerji SURKHET, Nepal, Dec 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - If it wasn't for her self-annointed "Big Sister", Punam Pun Magar would have quit school at 14 to marry a man nearly twice her age, bear him babies and tend house.

Now she's hoping to become a lawyer. Two in five Nepalese girls just like Magar marry before they turn 18: one of the highest rates in the world, despite child marriage being illegal in the impoverished Himalayan country.

The bad times for Magar began when both her parents died and her aunt's family felt burdened, saying she must pay her way. "They told me not to go to school and do household chores. After a point, they wanted to get rid of me ... so they started planning my marriage to a 26-year-old man," Magar said as tears welled up.

That's when Big Sister Krishna Paudel rode to her rescue, snatching her from a potential life of illiteracy, poverty and ill health: common fallout of so many child marriages in Nepal. Hundreds of Big Sisters - many of them former child brides themselves - have volunteered to counsel teenaged girls like Magar, as well as their families and communities, on the impact of marrying young, using their own stories as cautionary tales.

"When I met her, I told her about child marriage - the legal consequences, the social fallout, everything. Since then, I've seen phenomenal change in her. That knowledge empowered her and now she's headed towards a bright future," said Paudel. The legal age of marriage in Nepal is 20 for men and women alike. Yet child marriage remains deeply rooted in conservative, mainly Hindu Nepal, where many parents marry off their teenaged daughters to boost the wider family finances.

This drives a vicious cycle of ill health, malnutrition and ignorance, since a child bride is more likely to leave school and experience problems in pregnancy or birth, say campaigners. Some also face domestic and sexual abuse.

Nepal has the third highest child marriage prevalence in South Asia, according to the United Nations. The 'Sisters for Sisters' programme was introduced as part of a government drive to end child marriages in Nepal by 2030.

The Sisters' top job - to keep girls in school. Activists say dropout rates rise when girls are co-opted into household chores, pushed into early marriage or held back by discrimination and deep-seated taboos over periods.

So when 25-year-old Paudel noticed Magar's attendance dipping, she tracked her down and weighed in with advice - and kept dishing out the same message over many months. The wedding was called off; Magar went back to school.

"Had it not been for my Big Sister, I would have had three or four children by now, and they would be studying here instead of me," said Magar, 17, at her government-run school in western Nepal's Surkhet district. SAVING LIVES

A wife at 15 then a mother at 17, Big Sister Rachana Bantha said she had grappled with poor health and poverty since her forced marriage a decade ago. "I felt like killing myself. I remember how horrible it all was - but that is what motivates me every day to help these girls. They should not have to go through what I did," Bantha told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"I can save their lives," she said, wearing the Big Sisters' uniform of pink tunic and black pleated trousers. Bantha said she had stopped at least a dozen child marriages in the past four years.

But the crime remains widespread, said Khagendra Bahadur Ruchal, an administrative official at Surkhet district. He blamed poverty and illiteracy, as well as parents hoping to stop the taboo of unmarried sex and pregnancy.

The main enemy, however, is custom. "It is ingrained in our society's fabric. It is considered the norm. Even politicians and teachers are marrying their children off in some places. If they don't practice what they preach, how can we expect any change?" he said.

Teenagers are also eloping more often, a trend campaigners attribute to better access to mobile phones and the internet. As for the cause, they said some girls are fleeing poverty or forced marriage, others chase independence and sexual freedom. Ruchal the official said it was important to normalise live-in relationships so teenagers did not feel compelled to marry.

Nepal should also give girls some sort of incentive to stay in school so they aspire to a career of their own, said Sumnima Tuladhar of the Kathmandu-based child rights group CWIN Nepal. "They need to be excited about education. They don't see a future after finishing school. We have to create a society where young people have something more than marriage to look forward to," she said.

STIGMA Poverty is the main problem with girls routinely pushed into domestic work in a country where one in five survives on less than $1.25 a day, said Ananda Paudel of development charity VSO, which is behind the Sisters for Sister project.

The programme began in 2017 and has boosted girls' confidence along with their school attendance, said Paudel. "They are so empowered. Had it not been for this, we cannot imagine where they would have been right now. How many would have disappeared from the system, the society," he said.

And the results already show. Magar - alert in her blue school uniform - seems worlds away from the 14-year-old orphan who came so close to dropping out.

"I'm going to study to become a lawyer so that I can help women. They face so much discrimination and do not find legal assistance," she said. "I want to help them give a voice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

DCW issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt over delay in setting up fast-track courts

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW has issued notices to the Centre and the AAP government over the delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in the national capital. The Commission said there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Del...

SAD stages sit-in against 'illegal mining' in Mohali

The opposition SAD on Wednesday slammed the local Congress leaders of Mohali, accusing them of indulging in illegal mining. Staging a sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh...

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows to 12 points - Opinium

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 12 percentage points from 15 percentage points just ahead of Thursdays national election, a poll by Opinium showed on Wednesday.Support for Johnsons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019