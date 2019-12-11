Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What is von der Leyen's "European Green Deal"?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:14 IST
FACTBOX-What is von der Leyen's "European Green Deal"?
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Union's executive Commission, has laid out the details of her "European Green Deal" today, Wednesday, coinciding with a U.N. summit on the climate.

Calling it "Europe's man on the moon moment," von der Leyen presented her plan to make the EU the world's first "climate-neutral" continent by 2050. Following are the key components of her hallmark plan:

AMBITIOUS 2030 GOALS Von der Leyen wants the EU to reduce carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels, considerably more than the current goal of 40%. She may raise that aim to 55%.

Green lobbyists are pushing for an even more ambitious target of 60% or 70% cuts by 2030, but some critics say her plans may cripple European industries. CLIMATE LAW

There is currently nearly unanimous support among member states for the EU to be climate neutral - not adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond what can be absorbed - by 2050. Von der Leyen has pledged to present the first "European Climate Law" by March 2020 to enshrine that goal.

NEW TAXES Her Commission is to start work immediately on a carbon border tax on polluting foreign firms in an effort to shelter EU businesses striving to become environmentally-friendly.

Von der Leyen says the new tax, to be introduced in 2021, will comply with World Trade Organization rules and start on a "number of selected industries." She will also reform the EU's emissions trading system, which taxes industries and work to include the maritime, aviation, traffic and construction sectors.

TRANSITION FUND Some of the EU's 28 members, mainly from eastern Europe, want financial aid to transition away from fossil fuels. The incoming Commission's answer is the "Just Transition Fund".

Its size will depend on the outcome of negotiations on the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027 and the bloc's cohesion funds but is expected to amount to at least 35 billion euros ($39 billion) plus tens of billions in additional funding from other sources such as the European Investment Bank (EIB). The fund would allow fossil fuel-dependent regions to finance their transition to clean industries and energy sources and retrain workers for higher-tech sustainable industries.

GREEN INVESTMENT The EIB, the EU's lending arm, decided on Nov. 15 to cease funding fossil fuel projects at the end of 2021 in line with von der Leyen's goals for it to be "Europe's climate bank".

She wants the EIB to dedicate half its financing to climate investment by 2025. She also plans to fund parts of the European Green Deal policies with a "Sustainable Europe Investment Plan", with one trillion euros in investment over the coming decade. REVAMPED FARMING AND BIODIVERSITY

Von der Leyen also promised to refresh farming with policies such as the "Farm to Fork Strategy", designed to help farmers produce food in more sustainable ways. The Green Deal will also include a biodiversity strategy for the coming 10 years, with the EU aiming for a lead role at the United Nations' biodiversity summit in 2020.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotline launches to help Polish women travel abroad for abortion

Women in Poland facing some of Europes tightest restrictions on abortion will be offered advice and funding to travel abroad to get a termination through a new Abortion Without Borders initiative launched on Wednesday.The hotline service wi...

EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050

The European Unions executive arm will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal, a set of new climate policies presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.It will also ...

Surging aircraft deliveries will keep airfare under pressure in 2020: IATA official

With Boeing 737 Max expected to return to service next year, overall aircraft deliveries are likely to increase in 2020 and this will continue to keep airfares under pressure, said a senior official of global airlines body IATA on Wednesday...

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019