Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siberian shaman who vowed to banish Putin banned from leaving hometown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:19 IST
Siberian shaman who vowed to banish Putin banned from leaving hometown
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday banned a shaman from leaving his Siberian hometown after he was detained during a second attempt to hike to Moscow on what he has called a mission to banish President Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin. Alexander Gabyshev became a media curiosity when he set off in March on a more than 8,000-km (4,970-mile) walk to Moscow, a journey he said would culminate with him driving out Russia's leader whom he described as a demon.

The trek was cut short after police detained him on a road in eastern Siberia for an unspecified crime. Amnesty International condemned his arrest and human rights activists said Gabyshev was being investigated for alleged extremism. It said Gabyshev "should be free to express his political views and exercise his religion just like anyone else", and that his detention was "grotesque".

Gabyshev announced on Sunday he would set off on a new hike to Moscow, but that too came to an abrupt halt when he was detained by police on Tuesday and taken back to his hometown of Yakutsk. On Wednesday, authorities ordered him to remain in the city while his case is investigated, his lawyer, Olga Timofeyeva, said.

A court in the city also fined Gabyshev and two of his followers 1,000 roubles ($16) for not cooperating with police when they were detained, she said. Shamanism, a belief that it is possible to communicate with and harness the energy of what practitioners perceive to be the spirit world, is practiced in various parts of Russia. ($1 = 63.8345 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB provides EUR 65m to KCM AD to raise lead and zinc production

The European Investment Bank EIB has agreed to provide a EUR 65m loan to KCM AD, a Bulgarian producer of lead and zinc, to raise its production output by 25. At the same time, the companys use of recycled materials will increase significant...

UPDATE 1-Germany unaware of an extradition request for Georgian killed in Berlin

The German government said on Wednesday it was unaware that Russia had made an extradition request for a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August after Russian President Vladimir Putin complained multiple requests had gone unheeded.In an e...

Cabinet approves signing of social security pact with Brazil

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a social security agreement with Brazil that will relieve workers from both the countries from double taxation and provide for orderly migration. As per provisions of the agreement, workers...

Assam burns over CAB, curfew in Guwahati

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew while Army was asked to be on standby in Assam and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019