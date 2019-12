Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein posts new bond as pledge he won't flee sexual assault trial

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Harvey Weinstein posts new bond as a pledge he won't flee sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein posted additional security on Wednesday as a pledge that he will not flee a criminal sexual assault case brought by New York prosecutors, who had sought to increase his bail after he allegedly failed to wear his electronic ankle monitor. Prosecutors had sought $5 million bails for the former Hollywood producer rather than the original $1 million, but Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to let Weinstein post a $2 million insurance bond. Dr. Who's Whittaker: I've proved I can fly the Tardis, what next?

Jodie Whittaker made history when she took the controls of the time-traveling Tardis as the first female lead in the sci-fi series "Doctor Who" . Now, she says, it is time to build on that achievement, by challenging the casting decisions holding back performers across her whole industry. Police ask for charges against singer in K-pop band BTS over car crash: Yonhap

Seoul police have asked prosecutors to consider pressing charges against a member of hit South Korean boyband BTS over an October car crash, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing police officials. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul in October when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said at the time. A Minute With: 'Seberg' cast and director on Hollywood and politics

Kristen Stewart portrays fellow actress Jean Seberg in a new political thriller depicting how the FBI targeted the French New Wave star in the late 1960s because of her romantic and political links to an African American civil rights activist. "Seberg" follows FBI agents as they tap the actress' home to expose her affair with Hakim Jamal, played by Anthony Mackie, and try to discredit her. 'Marriage Story' leads mostly white, male Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows "Game of Thrones" and social justice drama "When They See Us." "Marriage Story" scored six nods, including best drama and for actors Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern. It was followed by Martin Scorsese's epic gangster movie "The Irishman," and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," with five apiece. Ed Sheeran crowned UK's artist of the decade after 79 weeks at No 1

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named the "UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade" after a record-breaking run of hits, the Official Charts Company said on Wednesday. His global smash "Shape of You" - which spent 14 weeks at No. 1 in Britain in 2017 - was named top song of the past 10 years. Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosby's bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers' argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, who built a long career capped by the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show," became the first celebrity convicted in the "#MeToo" era when a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004. 'Bombshell' leads movie contenders for Hollywood's SAG awards

"Bombshell," a drama about sexual harassment allegations at Fox News, led the movie nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday and will compete for the top prize of the best cast. The film from Lions Gate Entertainment earned four nominations overall, including nods for lead actress Charlize Theron and supporting actresses Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Swedish Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61

Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette died on Monday at the age of 61 after having spent years battling cancer and the lingering effects of its treatment, her manager said. Roxette produced several international hits including four U.S. number ones with "It Must Have Been Love", from the film "Pretty Woman" , "The Look", "Listen to Your Heart" and "Joyride".

