Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 4-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 04:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 04:27 IST
WRAPUP 4-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought on Wednesday to bolster the world's faltering battle against climate change with its "Green Deal" to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet. With fires, floods and droughts ruining millions of lives around the world, the European Union's new executive cast the plan as the bloc's "man on the moon moment," kindling hopes among campaigners that other big emitters may follow suit.

Nevertheless, the chasm between the pace of action by Europe and other major economies and the kind of transformational change that scientists say is needed to preserve a hospitable climate stoked fury at U.N. negotiations in Madrid. "I'm sure that if people heard what was going on and what was said ... during these meetings, they would be outraged," Thunberg told the gathering. She was named on Wednesday as Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019 .

"It seems to have turned into some kind of opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition," she added at the summit, accusing politicians of "clever accounting" and "creative PR". Hours later, police removed more than 100 mostly young protesters, some of whom were crying and angrily demanding "climate justice" in a rare intrusion of visceral emotion into the usually sedate annual two-week U.N. climate talks.

"It's a terrible signal to the world. If they think they can keep us out to try to roll things through, then they are wrong," Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, who left the venue to support the protesters, told Reuters. In Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen portrayed the Green Deal, her first major proposal since taking office on Dec. 1, as a major step towards committing the EU to climate neutrality by 2050.

"Today is the start of a journey. But this is Europe's man-on-the-moon moment," she told reporters. Von der Leyen's talk of visionary action cut a sharp contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision last month to begin withdrawing from global climate negotiations, but many climate activists question how quickly the bloc can embrace a low-carbon future.

Coal-reliant Eastern European states want to win financial guarantees before backing the Green Deal, and campaigners cautioned that the initiative fell short of the massive shifts they say are needed to save vanishing ecosystems. "We're on a runaway train to ecological and climate collapse and the EU Commission is gently switching gears instead of slamming on the brakes," said Jagoda Munic, director of environmental group Friends of the Earth Europe.

'DOOMED'? U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he hoped the Green Deal would set off a virtuous circle in which other big emitters such as India, China and Japan also ramp up pledges under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"If we just go on as we are, we are doomed," he told Reuters. So far, 80 countries, accounting for 10.5% of global emissions, have pledged to increase their climate targets in 2020, mostly as part of a new "Ambition Alliance" that Guterres launched in September, the World Resources Institute said.

Hundreds of companies and some large investors have also committed to supporting the Paris temperature goals. With next year shaping into a decisive moment for the world's efforts to avert catastrophic temperature increases, the European Commission promised new laws in March to make the EU climate neutral by 2050 under the Green Deal.

It also aims to tighten emissions targets, and develop a so-called Just Transition Fund to support those nations most affected by weaning off fossil fuels. All member states except Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary have accepted the climate-neutral goal, which would mean not producing emissions beyond what can be absorbed.

"We are telling adults to act," said Annika Kruse, 18, an activist who came by train from Germany to the talks in Madrid and was among those removed by police. Activism came from outer space too.

Floating inside the International Space Station, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano joined the summit via a live stream, exhorting people to "pull their heads out of the sand" because they are "refusing to see what's happening" around them. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-FAA probes Boeing 737 MAX production, ex-manager warns of 'a factory in chaos'

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it was investigating production issues at Boeing Cos 737 MAX factory after an ex-manager warned that schedule pressure and worker fatigue were raising safety risks. The manager, Ed ...

Belichick shuts down queries into videotape controversy

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday shed very little light into the NFLs investigation of the organization for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline this past weekend. Belichick was rather curt with reporters, ...

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky gives concert in Sweden after assault conviction

U.S. rapper AAP Rocky returned to Sweden to perform at a concert on Wednesday, just months after he was convicted for assault following a high-profile trial that saw President Donald Trump attempt to intervene on his behalf.AAP Rocky, whose...

United Kingdom votes to decide the fate of Brexit, again

Voters go to the polls on Thursday in an election that will pave the way for Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson or propel Britain towards another referendum that could ultimately reverse the decision to leave the European Union. Afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019