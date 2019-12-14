Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Ballerina Francesca Hayward leaps from stage to screen in 'Cats'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Ballerina Francesca Hayward leaps from stage to screen in 'Cats'

British ballerina Francesca Hayward is getting ready to take a leap from stage to the silver screen, with a star turn in the film version of the musical "Cats". This holiday season, the Royal Ballet principal dancer will be appearing in a production of "Coppelia" at London's Royal Opera House. Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25 million settlement with accusers: NY Times

Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of women who accused the former Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, The New York Times said https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/11/us/harvey-weinstein-settlement.html on Wednesday, citing lawyers involved in the negotiations. The accord would end nearly all civil lawsuits by actresses and former Weinstein employees who accused him of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, the newspaper said. 'Bombshell' film probes sexual harassment's 'gray spaces'

"Bombshell," tells the story of how sexual harassment accusations brought down the powerful creator of Fox News, but rather than taking a broad brush to paint the cable network chief, the film shows him as both menace and mentor to women. The film recounts how female staffers at Fox News came together in 2016 to accuse Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster. Ailes, who died a year later, denied the allegations. U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky gives a concert in Sweden after assault conviction

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky returned to Sweden to perform at a concert on Wednesday, just months after he was convicted for assault following a high-profile trial that saw President Donald Trump attempt to intervene on his behalf. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two members of his entourage were convicted of assault in August for beating a 19-year-old in Stockholm after an argument. Mayers, who was in Stockholm to do a show, said he was acting in self-defense and was given a suspended sentence after being held in custody for over a month. Milan and London Fashion Weeks join forces with anti-Brexit message

Italy's Fashion Chamber (CNMI) announced on Thursday a collaboration with the British Fashion Council which will bring part of London's Fashion Week to Milan's men's fall-winter collections in January. On the day that UK citizens vote in an election that will either pave the way for Brexit or propel the country toward another referendum on the issue, CNMI's president said Italy's fashion capital would host Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall by Samuel Ross. Coming to 'Star Wars': Emotional end for Skywalkers, and then what?

The next "Star Wars" movie arrives in theaters on Thursday promising an epic conclusion to three trilogies over four decades and answers to at least some of the biggest questions that have puzzled fans of the galaxy far, far away. But one major mystery likely will linger after the credits roll: Where does the "Star Wars" movie franchise head next? Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. Aiello, who earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role as Sal the pizza guy in Lee's 1989 movie, died on Thursday night after a brief illness, publicist Tracey Miller said in an email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

