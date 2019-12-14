US Domestic News Summary: U.S. DoJ preparing legal action against Live Nation for ticketing tactics: WSJ

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. DoJ preparing legal action against Live Nation for ticketing tactics: WSJ

U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to take legal action against Live Nation Entertainment on allegations the concert promoter has sought to strong-arm concert venues into using its dominant Ticketmaster subsidiary, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources. The department believes the concert promoter's conduct has violated the merger settlement Live Nation and Ticketmaster reached with the government in 2010, the report said. FBI investigating New Jersey kosher grocery rampage as domestic terrorism

A fatal gun rampage at a kosher grocery store in northern New Jersey this week is now being treated as an act of domestic terrorism and the FBI will oversee the investigation, federal and state law enforcement officials said on Thursday. Six people, including the man and woman who carried out the attack, three civilians and a police officer died in a series of events that ended in a police shootout on Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey, located across the Hudson River from New York City. U.S. senator looks to shoot down Trump bid to ease small arms exports

A senior U.S. senator said on Friday he would block President Donald Trump's efforts to overhaul the weapons export regime to make it easier for gun makers to sell small arms to foreign buyers. Senator Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was placing a "hold" on a notification last month related to the White House's effort to switch oversight of the export of small arms, including assault-style and sniper rifles, from the Department of State to the less rigorous jurisdiction of the Commerce Department Trump impeachment looms as U.S. House committee approves charges

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment by approving two charges against him over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. A divided House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 along party lines to approve articles of impeachment charging Trump with abusing the power of his office over the Ukraine scandal and obstructing House Democrats' attempts to investigate him for it. Bloomberg climate plan would halve U.S. carbon emissions in 10 years

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Friday unveiled a climate plan to slash U.S. carbon emissions by 50% in ten years, by slapping tougher pollution standards on new gas-fired power plants and replacing coal with cleaner energy sources like wind and solar. The billionaire former New York City mayor has been active on climate change for years. Washington state seeks to ban sale of 'assault weapons,' high capacity magazines

The state of Washington on Thursday proposed bans on the sale of "assault weapons" and high capacity magazines, part of a package of gun laws meant to address a rising wave of U.S. mass shootings. If successful, Washington would become the seventh U.S. state to ban assault weapons, which it defines as semi-automatic rifles with at least one military feature, and the ninth to limit the capacity of ammunition magazines. Boy, 13, arrested in New York college student stabbing death

New York City police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a college student in a city park this week, local media reported on Friday. Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed multiple times with a knife on Wednesday evening during a robbery while walking through Morningside Park near her school, Barnard College, in upper Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department. Weinstein accuser pushes back on proposed $25 million settlement

A lawyer for one of the women who brought lawsuits accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct said Thursday that a proposed $25 million settlement for most of the Hollywood producer's alleged victims was unfair and designed to pressure her into accepting it. Thomas Giuffra, who represents actress Alexandra Canosa, said after a hearing in Manhattan federal court that the accord set aside just $500,000 for his client and that the money could be used to pay for Weinstein's legal defense if she did not accept it. Boston Marathon bomber death penalty jury not properly questioned, lawyer argues

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's lawyer on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to overturn his death sentence, saying prospective jurors were not thoroughly questioned, violating a 51-year-old standard for weeding out bias. Important questions about what prospective jurors saw and heard from newspapers, television, and social media were not posed, defense lawyer Daniel Habib argued before a three-judge appellate panel in Boston's federal courthouse. U.S. Congress negotiators, White House set tentative deal on fiscal 2020 funding

Senior negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Thursday reached a tentative deal with the White House on a series of bills to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30, 2020, which would avert partial government shutdowns next week. A person familiar with the negotiations said that votes by the full House of Representatives on a series of bills costing around $1.3 trillion could come as soon as Tuesday as Congress races to complete this work before a Dec. 20 deadline when existing money expires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)