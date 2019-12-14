Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alignment of strategic interest with India, says US Defense Secretary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 07:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 07:20 IST
Alignment of strategic interest with India, says US Defense Secretary
Image Credit: Flickr

There is an alignment of America's strategic interest with India, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday as he identified China, followed by Russia, as Pentagon's top two challenges in the coming years. "Next week in Washington DC, the United States will host the second-ever India two-plus-two ministerial, where we will continue to advance our growing partnership as our strategic interests align," Esper said during his appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think-tank.

On December 18, Esper will host his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, at the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting. Following this, he and Singh will drive down to the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department to join External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the second India US 2+2 ministerial. "As you could see, our resolve to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific is deep-rooted and is only growing stronger in the face of efforts to undermine it," Esper said.

The defense secretary said the international rules-based order that America and its allies had worked hard to establish was being tested in new and precarious ways. "We have entered a new era of great power competition," he said in reference to China.

"China first and Russia second are now the department's top priorities. Both nations are rapidly modernizing their armed forces and expanding their capabilities into space and cyber domains," the top Pentagon leader said. "Emboldened by the growing strength of the militaries, Beijing and Moscow are not only violating the sovereignty of smaller states, but they are also attempting to undermine international laws and norms to advantage themselves at the expense of others," he said.

Through its Belt and Road initiative, Esper noted, China was expanding its economic ties across Asia, Europe, and Africa with a less-publicized objective of expanding the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) influence and reach. Russia's annexation of Crimea and incursion into Ukraine were evidence of its blatant disregard for state sovereignty and its intent to undermine NATO's cohesion, Esper said.

He alleged that China's brazen efforts to coerce smaller states and assert illegitimate maritime claims threatened its neighbors' sovereignty, undermined the stability of regional markets and increased the risk of conflict. This behavior stood in stark contrast to the US vision, one that respected and provided the opportunity for all nations, large and small, Esper argued.

"Our approach continues to prove itself superior to China's as evidenced by our growing partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. For example, during my recent visit to Thailand, the prime minister and I signed Joint Vision 2020, which charts a course for increased interoperability and expanded exercises and training between our forces," he said. At the end of the day, Esper told the CFR audience, that the US wanted China to obey those international rules the way the US and its allies implemented them, including freedom of navigation.

"I do not want China to be an enemy. There is no need for them to be an enemy. But we certainly have entered this era of great power competition where we are competing with them," he said. Responding to a question, Esper said it was premature to call it a "cold war" with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest

Morris Garages MG, a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said. MG Motor India, has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019