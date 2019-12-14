Left Menu
Donald Trump Jr calls India 'incredible' ally

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, said he wants the United States to work with "its incredible allies" like India to make the world a safer place and use democracy as a shining beacon of light for everyone to learn from.

Donald Trump Jr addressing the Indian-American community on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, said he wants the United States to work with "its incredible allies" like India to make the world a safer place and use democracy as a shining beacon of light for everyone to learn from. Speaking at a special event, Trump Jr, who has authored 'Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us', spoke about his book, his father and ties with India.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, Donald Trump Jr said it is a "great honour" for him to be with the "incredible" Indian-American community. Speaking about POTUS, Trump Jr said his father's presidency has been a "wonderful journey and a wonderful adventure."

"We do have a long year ahead. It'll be entertaining because my father will keep it so, I promise you that. It will be like Bollywood with a lot less dancing. But it will be fun, I can assure you it's going to be very important for all of us to be engaged, to be in the game." Donald Trump Jr told the Indian American community. Underscoring the business ties that the Trump Organization has in India, the US President's eldest son said, "My background with India and even Indian-Americans goes back quite far."

He further said how he was the first in the Trump Organization to say that the company has to go to India and "start doing some deals there" in the real estate sector. "It was interesting, and certainly a little bit of a culture shock, it also made me appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit that so resides in my friends in the Indian community - that notion that you get a deal, go and get whatever it takes to make something happen and get it going," he added. At the event, Trump Jr was joined by senior advisor to Donald Trump's 2020 Presidential Campaign and former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who also addressed members of the Indian-American community on Thursday.

Referring to the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston on September 22 that highlighted the great relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, Guilfoyle said: "we look forward to continuing the great success" in bilateral relations. Guilfoyle also voiced appreciation for Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, saying he is an incredible ambassador, who "represents you (Indians) so well and works tirelessly on behalf of your community."

The event was organized by Al Mason, an expert on global real estate investments and education institutions. Addressing the gathering, Mason said Trump Jr's every minute is spent fighting like a "true gladiator" in the nation's toughest political arena, defending and championing his father President Trump's success, agenda, and vision for life. Mason said Trump Jr, like his father, values the friendship and support of the entire Indian-American community.

