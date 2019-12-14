Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank to provide USD 406 mn loan to Pak for Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project

Pakistan and the World Bank have signed a loan agreement worth USD 406 million for the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:25 IST
World Bank to provide USD 406 mn loan to Pak for Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan and the World Bank have signed a loan agreement worth USD 406 million for the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project. Dawn has reported that the project aims to construct of a 48-km long, four-lane, 7.3- meter-wide dual carriageway, highspeed access-controlled motorway, which will run from Peshawar to Torkham border point with Afghanistan, in a bid to promote economic development and uplift areas adjoining the expressway and falling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per a statement by Pakistan's Economic Affairs Division, the project envisages public-private partnership (PPP) and private financing to develop clusters of economic activity, economic zones, and expressways. "The connecting transport infrastructure and economic zones will provide a strong foundation for private businesses to invest in these zones," the statement read.

The project is expected to create more than 100,000 jobs in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...

Teacher arrested for molesting girls at school in Chhattisgarh

A 56-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting some students of Class 8 at a government-run school in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday. As many as 15 girl students of the school in Podibhata vil...

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019