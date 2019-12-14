Former Sudanese President al-Bashir sentenced to 2 years for corruption

A court in Sudan on Saturday convicted former President Omar al-Bashir on charges of corruption, illegal possession of foreign currency and illicit financial gains and sentenced him to two years in detention in a state-run reform center. Announcing the verdict, judge Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman said that 75-year old al-Bashir is being sent to community reform center rather than prison as "under the law, those who reached the age of 70 shall not serve jail terms," reported Al Jazeera.

Al-Bashir was ousted in April, this year -- after nearly 30-years in power -- following months of nationwide protests against his rule. He was charged with money laundering after suitcases filled with multiple currencies worth more than USD 130 million were seized in his home shortly after his ousting. While the former president admitted that he had received USD 25 million from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and had pleaded not guilty to the charges. (ANI)

