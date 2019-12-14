Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court adjourns hearing in terror financing case against Saeed due to lawyers' strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:35 IST
Pak court adjourns hearing in terror financing case against Saeed due to lawyers' strike

An anti-terrorism court here on Saturday adjourned till December 16 the much-awaited trial of Mumbai attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed in the terror financing case due to a country-wide strike by the lawyers. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore indicted Saeed and three of his top aides Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal on terror financing charges on Wednesday, amidst intense international pressure on Pakistan to bring him to justice.

The prosecution which was to present witnesses against Saeed, who is detained at the Kot Lakhpat jail here, and others failed to bring them to the court as the lawyers have been on a strike for the last three days protesting against the arrest of their colleagues in a case of hooliganism at a hospital in Lahore. "Except the arrested lawyers, no other suspect or witness in any other case were presented before the ATC due to the lawyers strike during the last three days," a court official told PTI on Saturday.

The ATC Lahore adjourned the hearing of the terror financing case against Saeed and others till December 16, the official said. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta on Wednesday directed the prosecution to produce the witnesses and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

The court framed the terror financing charges on the four suspects in their presence. Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Abdur Rauf had told the court that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police had 'solid evidence' that Saeed and others were involved in terror financing. The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province and arrested Saeed on July 17.

The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of Trusts/Non Profit Organisations (NPO) including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust. According to the CTD, investigation was launched into financing matters of proscribed organisations - Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - in connection with implementation of UN sanctions against these designated entities and persons as directed by NSC (National Security Committee) in its meeting of January 1, 2019 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan for implementing the National Action Plan.

"These suspects made assets from funds of terrorism financing. They held and used these assets to raise more funds for further terrorism financing. Hence, they committed multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering under Anti Terrorism Act 1997. They will be prosecuted in ATCs (Anti Terrorism Courts) for commission of these offences," the CTD said. On December 7, the ATC could not indict Saeed and others as one of the co-accused Zafar Iqbal was not produced before the court by the authorities.

Saeed's indictment comes amidst growing international pressure on Pakistan to rein-in terror groups operating from its soil and bring to justice terror group leaders like Saeed. In October, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) warned Pakistan that it will be blacklisted if it did not control terror funding by February next, voicing serious concern over the country's failure to deliver on most of its 27 targets.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Study finds conscious perception occurs outside the visual system

A recent study has found that the conscious perception global neural networks of visual location occurs in the frontal lobes of the brain, rather than in the visual system in the back of the brain. The findings are published in Current Biol...

Hong Konger 'missing' after crossing China bridge checkpoint

Hong Kong, Dec 15 AFP Hong Kongs immigration department said Sunday they have received reports a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint. The disa...

Singapore targets opposition party with misinformation law

Singapore, Dec 15 AFP Singapore has ordered an opposition party to correct online posts under a controversial law against misinformation, the first time the legislation has been used against a rival party, ahead of elections expected within...

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019