REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong leader Lam visits Beijing as pressure mounts at home HONG KONG - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visited Beijing on Saturday for her first trip to the Chinese capital since her government was handed a crushing defeat in local elections last month, prompting speculation about changes to her leadership team.

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law

KOLKATA/LUCKNOW - Demonstrators in eastern India set fire to more than a dozen buses and vandalized at least six railway stations on Saturday, as violent protests against a new citizenship law continued for a fourth straight day. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Trump impeachment looms as U.S. House committee approves charges

WASHINGTON - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment by approving two charges against him over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. USA-ELECTION-BUTTIGIEG-FUNDRAISER

U.S. presidential candidate Buttigieg releases list of major fundraisers U.S. Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg released the names of his major fundraisers on Friday, bowing to growing pressure from rival Elizabeth Warren and U.S. journalists to be more transparent in his campaign.

BUSINESS CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-PG-E

California governor rejects PG&E bankruptcy reorganization plan California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by PG&E Corp, the state's largest investor-owned utility, saying its proposal fails to meet the requirements of a recently enacted wildfire law.

USA-TRADE-USMCA Mexico objects to labor enforcement provision in North American trade deal

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's deputy foreign minister, Jesus Seade, said on Saturday he sent a letter to the top U.S. trade official expressing surprise and concern over a labor enforcement provision proposed by a U.S. congressional committee in the new North American trade deal. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-AIELLO Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. PEOPLE-COLIN-FIRTH

'Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage.

SPORTS GOLF-PRESIDENTS-CUP

U.S. fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance MELBOURNE - The United States clawed back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by dominating the afternoon foursomes, but late scrambling by the Internationals secured a 10-8 lead heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne.

BASKETBALL-NCAA-USC-CORRUPTION-ALLEGATIONS USC receives NCAA notice of allegations

The Southern California men's basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CANADA-PIPELINE/

Trans Mountain Pipeline to face next legal challenge in Canada court The Trans Mountain Pipeline is facing three challenges in court this week, as First Nations groups argue the Canadian government did not adequately consult them before approving the Alberta-based pipeline.

15 Dec USA-TRADE/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

++POSSIBLE ONLY++New tariffs on $156 billion in Chinese goods go into effect New tariffs on $156 billion in Chinese goods that have previously escaped the trade war go into effect, although they still might get cancelled or delayed. These imports include almost all consumer goods, including mobile phones, laptop and desktop computers, toys and clothing.

++POSSIBLE ONLY DUE TO NEW USA-CHINA TRADE DEAL ANNOUNCED ON 13/12 OF ROLLBACK DEAL++ 15 Dec 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT GLOBAL-HEDGEFUNDS/SUSTAINABLE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Villains or visionaries? Hedge funds short companies they say 'greenwash' Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies that point to robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity.

15 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SPORTS

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 15 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS QATAR-FORUM/

Qatar hosts the Doha Forum global dialogue The two-day Doha Forum will gather international and regional policy makers to discuss global challenges, including security, trade and governance. 15 Dec

NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV) U.S. envoy arrives in Seoul ahead of North Korea negotiations deadline

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Seoul this week, ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang. 15 Dec 07:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

