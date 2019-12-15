Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shouting match: Indonesians given stage to dish out advice to community

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 13:25 IST
Shouting match: Indonesians given stage to dish out advice to community

Dozens of Indonesians have taken part in a shouting competition in the capital Jakarta, given five minutes on stage to belt out advice on issues such as health, education and child protection to a crowd below.

The contestants, mainly housewives, come from the city's native Betawi inhabitants, who have a reputation in Indonesia for being spontaneous and outspoken. As well as being restricted to certain topics, contestants were barred from using swear words or pointing their finger when addressing the crowd, said organiser Muhammad Rifki.

The competition aimed to capture typical Betawi traditions, with winners competing for 1.5 million rupiah ($107) in prize money, he said. "Those are actually words or proverbs which are being used in the daily life," said Rifki.

The competition, which is part of a festival hosted by the Kampung Melayu district, is being held in the densely populated neighbourhood in the city of 10 million for the first time. Housewife Sulistywati, who uses one name and was one of the 32 contestants, said before going on stage she had been practicing her performance at home in front of the mirror.

"I think it's important how we can send a message through this festival, as there are many kids out there who don't go to school and their parents also don't encourage them to go to school," said the 43-year-old Sulistywati. ($1 = 14,080.0000 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Johan Purnomo Writing by Jessica Damiana Editing by Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

No report sought by MHA from Delhi Police over Jamia Nagar violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has not sought any report from the Delhi Police over the violence that ensued in Jamia Nagar area after protests broke out against the new citizenship law, sources said. According to the sources, the ministr...

Bajaj Finserv is Offering Honeymoon Holiday Cover Starting at Rs 699

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering Honeymoon Holiday Cover, a specially tailored plan that ensures customers are protected in a range of eventualities during their trip.With an annual premium of ...

Seven years on, bus stop from where Nirbhaya boarded bus still a dark spot

Seven years after Nirbhayas gruesome gangrape sent shock waves across the country, the bus stand in south Delhi from where the 23-year-old woman boarded a bus remains a dark spot where women still encounter unwelcome remarks and stares. On ...

Day 1 of Maha winter session: BJP MLAs sport 'Savarkar' caps

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP MLAs entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message Mi Pan Savarkar I am also Savarkar printed on them. Before entering the House, the legislat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019