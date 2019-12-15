Left Menu
Development News Edition

Botswana bans hunters after killing of research elephant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Gaborone
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:36 IST
Botswana bans hunters after killing of research elephant
(Representative Image)

Botswana's government has revoked the licenses of two professional hunters who shot dead a research elephant and then destroyed its collar to try to hide the evidence. In a statement late on Saturday, the environment and tourism ministry said that professional hunters Michael Lee Potter and Kevin Sharp had surrendered their licenses after shooting the elephant at the end of last month.

Their nationalities could not be immediately established. Potter was banned for an indefinite period and Sharp for three years. Neither hunter was available for comment. "In addition, the two hunters will replace the destroyed collar," the ministry said. "The Ministry will work with the hunting industry to ensure that the necessary ethical standards are upheld."

The shooting recalled the killing of 'Cecil the lion' by an American hunter in neighboring Zimbabwe in 2015, also an animal that had a research collar and was supposed to be protected. His death provoked outrage on social media. Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi sparked global controversy when he lifted a ban on elephant hunting in May. The ban had been installed five years earlier by his predecessor, Ian Khama, an ardent conservationist.

Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s. Officials in the southern African country say the animals are causing problems for farmers by ripping up their crops, so hunting is necessary to reduce their numbers.

The mostly arid country the size of France has a human population of around 2.3 million and its expanses of wilderness draw millions of foreign tourists to view its wildlife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Siddle considered as Australia eye five-pronged attack for Melbourne

Peter Siddle could be in for a surprise recall for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand as Australia considers deploying a five-pronged attack on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Australia dominated the ...

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.15 a.m. GMT/1.15 a.m. ET

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests.NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO Probe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019